Lifeguards Stay Patrol Ready With First Competitive Lifesaving Event

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) lifeguards were thrilled to showcase their lifesaving prowess on Saturday (8 January) at the first competitive lifesaving event since the last COVID lockdown, the IRB Auckland All In event at Orewa beach.

Around 21 crews attended the first competitive lifesaving event of the year, with crews from six Northern Region clubs putting their IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) skills on display in single rescue, mass rescue, assembly, tube and team rescue divisions.

The participation event was a good opportunity for attendees to dust off the racing cobwebs and hone their lifesaving skills following a busy start to summer patrols.

Statistics show that this season alone Northern Region lifeguards have successfullyrescued 265 Kiwis from drowning. Tragically during the summer holiday period, many people have lost their lives in our oceans and rivers.

Participation and Event Development Officer Donal Dray-Hogg says that this is a toll that the lifesaving movement hopes to reduce through constant upskilling and training of lifeguards.

“It was great to kickstart the new year with a successful IRB event at Orewa. Despite the many hurdles faced by lifeguards due to COVID last year, our members have remained dedicated to training, making them well equipped to keep Kiwis safe over the lockdown and summer season,” she says.

“Where every second counts to save a life on the water, IRB skills are essential for lifeguards to ensure timely rescues. Competitive lifesaving events where lifeguards can develop these skills continues to have a significant purpose for our lifesavers and the communities they serve.”

Competitor and coach from Red Beach Surf Lifesaving Club Harry Mellor says it was good to see the IRBs lined up down the beach and be back “feeling the nerves” on the start line again.

As the 2021 SLSNR Lifeguard of the Year, Harry believes that participating in competitive lifesaving is vital to ensure lifeguards can perform to the best of their ability when patrolling the beaches.

“I have definitely missed the thrill of competitions, particularly the social aspects of participating and the motivation you get from fellow athletes at both trainings and competition. My rescue and patrol skills have also developed drastically through participation in competitive lifesaving,” he says.

Harry has been involved in the surf lifesaving movement since he was a junior in 2007, growing his passion for competing in the junior surf carnivals, before progressing through senior individual competitions in 2014 and now participating in IRB races.

“I have adapted the skills I’ve picked up and evolved them into things I can use day-to-day on patrol or in lifesaving events. A large portion of my skills is a testament to competitive lifesaving.”

Harry is currently the Lifesaving Manager and Search and Rescue Co-ordinator at Red Beach club, and recently gained a secondary membership at Muriwai Volunteer Lifesaving to help upskill and support some of their younger guards.

“A big thing for me in competitive lifesaving, especially with my own club at Red Beach, is the social culture, the teamwork, and the fact that everyone is there to support, encourage and motivate each other. There’s a friendly competitive aspect to these events, and it wouldn’t be the same for me if these values weren’t there,” he says.

In 2022 several competitive lifesaving events will take place to support and prepare new and existing lifeguards with the skills they need to save lives on our coastlines. A full list can be found here.

