In The Shade Auckland Film Festival Opens To A Full House

Press Release – In The Shade

‘IN THE SHADE’ OPENING NIGHT STARTS WITH A FULL HOUSE

While the country keeps Omicron at bay, it’s biggest city came out in force last night for the new festival which runs until 2nd February

Last night, the Hollywood Avondale was the place to be with Oscar winning Guillermo del Toro’s new film NIGHTMARE ALLEY premiering as the opening night to the IN THE SHADE film festival.

The vibrant atmosphere and heightened anticipation was palpable in the pop up Garden Bar before the film, and once seated attendees were greeted by MC, comedian Chris Parker joked “We want everyone to enjoy their freedom while they can. So live everyday like Omicron is going to ruin your life tomorrow.”

Thankfully, if Auckland does return to red, the festival will continue but be limited to 100 seats per session. “As IN THE SHADE rolls on, we hope they’ll continue to enjoy the handpicked world class cinema on display — and of course, our Garden Bar” said Dos Ojos, the secret collective behind the festival which takes place between the Hollywood Avondale and Academy Cinemas. “It’s great to see Aucklanders getting out and about and enjoying the city while it is relatively free of restrictions”

If Auckland does return to red, the festival will continue but be limited to 100 seats per session. “As IN THE SHADE rolls on, we hope they’ll continue to enjoy the handpicked world class cinema on display — and of course, our Garden Bar” Dos Ojos continued.

The 50 plus films includes those missed during the 100+ day Auckland lockdown and subsequent NZIFF cancellation, New Zealand premieres of awards buzz fodder and some handpicked gems.

Jessica Chastain, tipped for Oscar consideration for THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, is gracing the big screen tonight alongside Andrew Garfield. Five films featured in the IN THE SHADE lineup have been shortlisted for International Feature Film at the Academy Awards and these include GREAT FREEDOM (Austria), FLEE (Denmark), LAMB (Iceland), A HERO (Iran) and

New Zealand’s own Cliff Curtis is in MURINA, a film from Croatia which was backed by Martin Scorcese and debuted at Cannes where it won the Camera d’Or, which is awarded to best feature debut film.

At a time when people are watching more documentaries than ever before, IN THE SHADE is bringing the goods with films that include WRITING WITH FIRE; a film about India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, oft discriminated against under India’s caste system; ‘TIL KINGDOM COME, which delves deep into the Evangelical Christian communities in America and their relationship to Israel; TED K, follows a short period in the life of one of the United States’ most complex and eccentric killers, Ted Kaczynski, known by the world as the Unabomber; THE REASON I JUMP, based on the best selling book by 13 year old, non-verbal Naoki Higashida – an immersive film exploring the experiences of non speaking autistic people from around the world and PRESIDENT, set against the aftermath of the Robert Mugabe regime, it gives stunningly close access to the subsequent battle for democracy in Zimbabwe.

IN THE SHADE celebrates Indigenous cinema, through our very own PATU!, a restoration of the godmother of Indigenous cinema’s, Merata Mita’s seminal documentary on the Springbok tour; WILD INDIAN, a phenomenal debut feature from Native American filmmaker Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. and ABLAZE, where opera singer Tirki Onus finds a silent film made by his grandfather, Aboriginal leader Bill Onus, setting himself on a journey of self discovery.

If you’re preparing for Auckland Pride coming up in February, IN THE SHADE has got your covered with New Zealand’s own FIONA CLARK: UNAFRAID focussing on iconic photographer Fiona Clark who documented our burgeoning queer scene; BENEDETTA, based on a true story about lesbian nuns; GREAT FREEDOM, a poignant Austrian prison drama about resilience and love; FLEE, about a former refugee on the brink of marriage to his husband and having to confront a past he has never uttered a word out loud about.

For those who enjoy a tense and wild ride, they’re encouraged to check out Taiwanese set film THE SADNESS, and psychological horror CENSOR, Executive Produced by local filmmaker Ant Timpson.

Another strong theme running throughout the festival are films set against the worldwide displacement crisis, of which of course FLEE is included; comedic BAFTA nominated LIMBO about a Syrian refugee stuck on a remote Scottish island; SUN CHILDREN, a stunning portrait of a group of children and the documentary NOTTURNO which documents three years on the borders between Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria, and Lebanon, capturing everyday life in the aftermath of tyranny, invasions and terrorism.

Last but certainly not least, the New Zealand premiere and Closing Night film, C’MON C’MON —a deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills (20th Century Women, The Beginners).

Tickets can be bought at www.intheshade.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url