Human Rights Commission Paying For Mayoral Campaign ‘wrong’, ‘undemocratic’

Opinion – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Human Rights Commission is once again showing it can’t be trusted with taxpayer money, this time politicising the agency by funding paid advertising for an Auckland Mayoral candidate with Facebook ads targeting Auckland.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams, says “We were alerted to the ads by numerous members in Auckland asking why the agency is running paid advertisements promoting declared Mayoral candidate Fa’anana Efeso Collins.”

“The problem with the Human Rights Commission is the mask is off. They no longer give a stuff about keeping their political activism and bias behind closed doors.”

“No government agency should be paying for a politician’s Facebook promotions, and especially not an agency that is supposed to be a guardian of democracy. Weirdly enough it’s only those on the loony left that the agency cares to back with other people’s money.”

“The Chief Human Rights Commissioner needs to put an end to this undemocratic spending, make a declaration for the donation to Efeso Collin’s campaign, and apologise to taxpayers for, yet again, wasting our money.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url