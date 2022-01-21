Guptill, Huddleston Return For Celebration Of Essential Workers Day
Press Release – Auckland Cricket
Domestic T20 returns to Eden Park No. 1 tomorrow for the first time in eight years with the Auckland ACES and HEARTS hosting the Central Stags and Hinds.
It will also be the first time the HEARTS will play T20 cricket on the No. 1.
To add to the excitement for the players, the day doubles as a Celebration of Auckland’s Essential Workers, who have made sacrifices over the last year to keep the city running.
The ACES are boosted by the return of Martin Guptill, who replaces Ben Horne. Glenn Phillips will take the gloves.
Holly Huddleston also returns and is set to make her 100th domestic T20 appearance – her 91st for the HEARTS alongside 9 for Northern Districts.
Gates open at 9 AM for the first ball at 10.10 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders are permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.
At the 11-over mark of each inning, the crowd will be encouraged to stand and applaud Auckland’s unsung heroes until the scoreboard ticks over to 11.2 overs.
Saturday 22nd January | Eden Park No.1
HEARTS vs. Hinds | 10.10 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1
Bella Armstrong
Skye Bowden
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Holly Huddleston
Amie Hucker
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Anna Peterson
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Saturday 22nd January | Eden Park No.1
ACES vs. Stags | 1.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1
Adithya Ashok
Mark Chapman
Lockie Ferguson
Martin Guptill
Ben Lister
Robert O’Donnell
Will O’Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
George Worker
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url