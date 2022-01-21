Guptill, Huddleston Return For Celebration Of Essential Workers Day

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

Domestic T20 returns to Eden Park No. 1 tomorrow for the first time in eight years with the Auckland ACES and HEARTS hosting the Central Stags and Hinds.

It will also be the first time the HEARTS will play T20 cricket on the No. 1.

To add to the excitement for the players, the day doubles as a Celebration of Auckland’s Essential Workers, who have made sacrifices over the last year to keep the city running.

The ACES are boosted by the return of Martin Guptill, who replaces Ben Horne. Glenn Phillips will take the gloves.

Holly Huddleston also returns and is set to make her 100th domestic T20 appearance – her 91st for the HEARTS alongside 9 for Northern Districts.

Gates open at 9 AM for the first ball at 10.10 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders are permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.

At the 11-over mark of each inning, the crowd will be encouraged to stand and applaud Auckland’s unsung heroes until the scoreboard ticks over to 11.2 overs.

Saturday 22nd January | Eden Park No.1

HEARTS vs. Hinds | 10.10 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Holly Huddleston

Amie Hucker

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Saturday 22nd January | Eden Park No.1

ACES vs. Stags | 1.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1

Adithya Ashok

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Martin Guptill

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Will O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

George Worker

