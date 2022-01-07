Global Hit Musical COME FROM AWAY New Zealand Season To Be Rescheduled

Press Release – Sandra Roberts

Producers, Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog today announce that the New Zealand season of the award-winning production, COME FROM AWAY, is being rescheduled due to the continuing impact of Covid-19 on the international border and the unpredictable nature of the Omicron variant.

Initially scheduled for 20 April 2022 in Auckland and 19 May 2022 in Wellington, the producers are disappointed to have to make this call but look forward to announcing the rescheduled dates shortly.

Producer Rodney Rigby said: “COME FROM AWAY has a large touring company and we felt it necessary to take a conservative view given the uncertainty around the reopening of the international border to meet our travel requirements.”

Ticketmaster will contact ticket holders with new dates as soon as possible. Producers thank New Zealanders for their support and can’t wait to bring the production to their shores.

COME FROM AWAY is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. Set in Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town. Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the “come from aways” into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.

The kindness and spirit of humanity that ensued in the face of crisis; the indelible friendships forged and the anguish of not knowing what had happened to their loved ones, together with a rollicking Celtic-inspired soundtrack, make this musical one of the most celebrated to emerge from Broadway in recent history.

With book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff, COME FROM AWAY is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine (Rock of Ages, Be More Chill), costume design by Toni-Leslie James (Jelly’s Last Jam), lighting design by Howell Binkley (Jersey Boys, Hamilton), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Diana, A Bronx Tale).

COME FROM AWAY has won numerous awards including the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley), and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreography (Kelly Devine), Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music. Additionally, the musical has received five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards (New York), four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) and six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical.

The recent Australian season saw more accolades for the production, becoming the most successful musical ever staged at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre, breaking box office records across the country, winning five Green Room awards, including Best Production and Best Ensemble, and voted Ticketmaster’s ‘Ticket of the Year’ by Australian audiences in 2019.

