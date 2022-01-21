Press Release – YOUKNOW

Get styled by Stan!

YOUKNOW Clothing celebrates Stan Walker partnership through Ponsonby pop-up and in-person styling opportunity.



YOUKNOW Pop-Up19-24 January 2022 – Ponsonby Central – 136 Ponsonby Road, Auckland

Stan Walker is officially appointed as shareholder and Creative Director of kiwi fashion label, YOUKNOW Clothing. To celebrate this milestone and partnership, the global music sensation will be hosting in-store styling sessions at YOUKNOW’s Ponsonby Central pop-up store this week, 19-24 January.

YOUKNOW Clothing is the brainchild of Joe Webb, retired professional basketballer, podcaster (The Webb Way), designer and entrepreneur.

Webb founded the label in 2017 with a mission to inspire, and celebrate whanau by building a community of support. With the key pillars of “confidence, comfort and community”, the brand has grassroots in motivating whanau to support each other and inspire success.

Influenced by Webb’s background in sport and design, YOUKNOW has cultivated a signature aesthetic that is easily identifiable through its collections of block-coloured, graphic ath-leisure wear. By showcasing the product on friends and whanau, YOUKNOW gained a cult online following for its honest, and inclusive approach to fashion.

After years of collaborating on content and styling, Webb is proud to officially appoint Walker as the Creative Director and board member, bringing in his wealth of experience within the fashion and music scene. “Having Stan as the Creative Director is going to bring a whole new level of creativity and innovation to the brand” says Webb.

“The partnership for me is brotherhood, friendship and growing a business together doing something we love” says Walker. “It’s also exciting to have a pop-up because it’s kanohi ki te kanohi with our customers, as well as the opportunity to connect with new people”.

With a strong musical influence coming on board, the brand looks to further represent the Māori creative space and become a household name in Aotearoa. “We have been built bit-by-bit through the support of our friends, whanau and community, we couldn’t have grown more organically if we tried. It’s exciting to see what the future brings” says Webb.

YOUKNOW is sold exclusively through their online store, with the Ponsonby pop-up store offering a limited-time chance to experience the range in-store and meet the team behind the brand.

