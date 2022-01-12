Further Arrests Made As Part Of Operation Freya
Press Release – New Zealand Police
The Northland Organised Crime Unit has made two additional arrests as part of
Operation Freya, an investigation targeting the importation and supply of
illicit drugs.
Early this morning, Police executed a search warrant at an Auckland address
on Portage Road, New Lynn with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.
Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit,
says two occupants at the address were taken into custody without incident.
The two arrested were a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.
“The pair will be facing multiple charges relating to the importation of
methamphetamine as well as participating in an organised crime group,” says
Detective Senior Sergeant Verry.
“Today’s warrant follows terminations conducted in Northland district in
November 2021 as part of Operation Freya, which saw 12 arrests and around $8
million worth of drugs seized.”
The operation was set up between Police and Customs to investigate the
smuggling of drugs from international destinations and the subsequent sale
and supply in New Zealand.
“Northland Police will continue to investigate, target and dismantle those
syndicates involved in the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine
within our communities. Therefore, we cannot rule out further arrests or
charges being laid as part of this investigation,” says Detective Senior
Sergeant Verry.
The two arrested are expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court
later today.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url