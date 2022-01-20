Exposure Update: Border-related Omicron Case

Press Release – Ministry of Health

19 January 2022

The Ministry of Health can tonight confirm the whole genome sequencing of the previously reported worker at Auckland Airport and the MIQ worker’s household contact, who both tested positive yesterday, is of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As a result, the Ministry has tonight published a location of interest on its website.

One individual was in Half Moon Bay, Auckland yesterday (18 January). The initial, specific location is:

Venue Date/Time Advice Ara-Tai Café Half Moon Bay *inside seated customers* 18 January 12.30pm-2.00pm *You are a CLOSE contact if you were a seated INSIDE customer* Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health. Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch. Ara-Tai Café Half Moon Bay *outside seated customers* 18 January 12.30pm-2.00pm *You are a CASUAL contact if you were a seated OUTSIDE customer* Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result

Any further locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health’s website if necessary.

We are taking a prudent approach and encouraging all Aucklanders to check the Locations of Interest website regularly and follow the advice provided. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 please get a test immediately and if you were at any of these venues contact Healthline (0800 358 5453).

A further update will be provided in the Ministry’s 1pm COVID-19 media release tomorrow.

