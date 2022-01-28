Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists Announced

Press Release – Deloitte New Zealand

Auckland, 28 January – The finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2021 showcase the best of New Zealand business and their commercial strength and agility in a year which once again saw much disruption and uncertainty due to COVID-19.

“Many of our finalists have seen success through investing in technology, upskilling their people and embedding their organisation’s purpose and values into all they do.

“They’ve also continued to balance the need to keep a focus on long-term strategies against the need to remain nimble and adjust to the ever-changing environment and emerging challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Deloitte Chief Executive Mike Horne.

Fran O’Sullivan, New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Head of Business Content, has returned as judging convenor for the 32nd year of the awards.

“The finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 awards have demonstrated tenacity and true grit with a compelling drive to succeed in the turbulent environment created by COVID-19,” said O’Sullivan.

“The strong business performance from all of the finalists is a result not just of leadership from the top, but also a commitment from the staff of enterprises to succeed.”

This year’s judges also include Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Cathy Quinn, Ross George, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, Joan Withers, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Royal Reed,

Simon Moutter and Ranjna Patel.

“The judging for the Deloitte awards reflected excellence in business in executing plans in the midst of a second year of COVID-19 with new variants, longer lockdowns and tougher ongoing challenges than ever contemplated a year ago,” said Top 200 judge Jonathan Mason.

“While the market as a whole had a difficult year, the most successful NZ businesses added significant value for shareholders in 2021 and positioned themselves to better meet the longer term demands of stakeholders including employees, their communities and, for the country, on issues of environmental and economic sustainability.”

The Top 200 awards would not be possible without our exclusive media sponsor NZ Herald Premium and the support of our category sponsors Amazon Web Services, ServiceNow, Tax Traders, Forsyth Barr, The Aotearoa Circle, 2degrees, BusinessNZ, Hobson Leavy and Barfoot & Thompson.

A full list of finalists can be found below. The winners of the 2021 Top 200 awards will be announced on Wednesday 2 March.

2021 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Award category Finalists Amazon Web Services Company of the Year Freightways

Infratil

Skellerup Holdings ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year Naomi James – Refining New Zealand

Nick Grayston – The Warehouse Group

David Mair – Skellerup Holdings Tax Traders Chief Financial Officer of the Year William Meek – Mercury

Bevan McKenzie – Fletcher Building

Graham Leaming – Skellerup Holdings Forsyth Barr Chairperson of the Year Mark Tume – Infratil

Patrick Strange – Auckland International Airport and Chorus

Barbara Chapman – New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Genesis Energy The Aotearoa Circle Sustainable Business Leadership Kathmandu

Synlait Milk

Lion 2degrees Best Growth Strategy The Warehouse Group

Vulcan Steel

EBOS Group BusinessNZ Most Improved Performance PGG Wrightson

Fletcher Building

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Young Executive of the Year Renee Mateparae – Spark

David Bennett – Ryman Healthcare

Ollie Farnsworth – Tourism Holdings Limited

Jonti Rhodes – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Barfoot & Thompson Diversity and Inclusion Leadership SkyCity Entertainment Group

Fonterra

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Hobson Leavy Visionary Leader To be announced on Wednesday 2 March

