Auckland Scoop
Network

Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists Announced

January 28, 2022Business, PressRelease

Press Release – Deloitte New Zealand

Auckland, 28 January – The finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2021 showcase the best of New Zealand business and their commercial strength and agility in a year which once again saw much disruption and uncertainty due to COVID-19.

“Many of our finalists have seen success through investing in technology, upskilling their people and embedding their organisation’s purpose and values into all they do.

“They’ve also continued to balance the need to keep a focus on long-term strategies against the need to remain nimble and adjust to the ever-changing environment and emerging challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Deloitte Chief Executive Mike Horne.

Fran O’Sullivan, New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Head of Business Content, has returned as judging convenor for the 32nd year of the awards.

“The finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 awards have demonstrated tenacity and true grit with a compelling drive to succeed in the turbulent environment created by COVID-19,” said O’Sullivan.

“The strong business performance from all of the finalists is a result not just of leadership from the top, but also a commitment from the staff of enterprises to succeed.”

This year’s judges also include Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Cathy Quinn, Ross George, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, Joan Withers, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Royal Reed,

Simon Moutter and Ranjna Patel.

“The judging for the Deloitte awards reflected excellence in business in executing plans in the midst of a second year of COVID-19 with new variants, longer lockdowns and tougher ongoing challenges than ever contemplated a year ago,” said Top 200 judge Jonathan Mason.

“While the market as a whole had a difficult year, the most successful NZ businesses added significant value for shareholders in 2021 and positioned themselves to better meet the longer term demands of stakeholders including employees, their communities and, for the country, on issues of environmental and economic sustainability.”

The Top 200 awards would not be possible without our exclusive media sponsor NZ Herald Premium and the support of our category sponsors Amazon Web Services, ServiceNow, Tax Traders, Forsyth Barr, The Aotearoa Circle, 2degrees, BusinessNZ, Hobson Leavy and Barfoot & Thompson.

A full list of finalists can be found below. The winners of the 2021 Top 200 awards will be announced on Wednesday 2 March.

2021 Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Award category Finalists
Amazon Web Services Company of the Year
  • Freightways
  • Infratil
  • Skellerup Holdings
ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year
  • Naomi James – Refining New Zealand
  • Nick Grayston – The Warehouse Group
  • David Mair – Skellerup Holdings
Tax Traders Chief Financial Officer of the Year
  • William Meek – Mercury
  • Bevan McKenzie – Fletcher Building
  • Graham Leaming – Skellerup Holdings
Forsyth Barr Chairperson of the Year
  • Mark Tume – Infratil
  • Patrick Strange – Auckland International Airport and Chorus
  • Barbara Chapman – New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Genesis Energy
The Aotearoa Circle Sustainable Business Leadership
  • Kathmandu
  • Synlait Milk
  • Lion
2degrees Best Growth Strategy
  • The Warehouse Group
  • Vulcan Steel
  • EBOS Group
BusinessNZ Most Improved Performance
  • PGG Wrightson
  • Fletcher Building
  • New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME)
Young Executive of the Year
  • Renee Mateparae – Spark
  • David Bennett – Ryman Healthcare
  • Ollie Farnsworth – Tourism Holdings Limited
  • Jonti Rhodes – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Barfoot & Thompson Diversity and Inclusion Leadership
  • SkyCity Entertainment Group
  • Fonterra
  • Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
Hobson Leavy Visionary Leader To be announced on Wednesday 2 March

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more