Delayed 2021 iSANZ Awards Shifts To 23 February Virtual Ceremony

The best in New Zealand cybersecurity will now be celebrated virtually at the 2021 iSANZ Awards Ceremony on the evening of Wednesday 23 February 2022.

Originally set down for last November, an in-person gala dinner for the 2021 iSANZ Awards had been delayed to this February in the hope that COVID restrictions would have eased to allow large gatherings. However, with the country recently moving into the red traffic light setting, running an in-person event of this kind is no longer possible.

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says it is disappointing that the cybersecurity community is unable to come together in person for the iSANZ awards for the second year in a row. But for the safety of attendees, sponsors and supporters, it was the right call to make. The iSANZ Board was unanimous in its decision.

All those who have purchased tickets for the cancelled live event will be contacted and refunded. More details about the replacement virtual event, including live streaming link, will be released shortly. It will be freely available for all to watch and take part in.

“We’re looking forward to raising a glass in front of our screens to recognise the exceptional achievements of people and organisations from across the cybersecurity industry over what has been an extraordinary and unprecedented couple of years,” says Kendra.

A high calibre of finalists in six categories will be vying for top honours at the virtual awards ceremony. MC’ed by award-winning comedian, documentary writer and television presenter Te Radar (Andrew Lumsden) from his Auckland studio, winners will be announced for Best Security Project or Security Awareness Initiative; Best Security Company of the Year; Best Startup or New Business, Best Security Professional CISO, Security Manager, Leader; Up-and-coming Cybersecurity Star; and Best New Zealand Security Service or Product.

A recipient will also be acknowledged in a special Hall of Fame category for their significant contribution to the information security community.

The 2021 iSANZ Awards are proudly sponsored by Datacom, Quantum Security, McAfee, Spark NZ, Kordia, SailPoint, Check Point, NEXTGEN Group and CyberCX. Supporting partners are Duo, NZITF, Duo Services, SiteHost and 1st Tuesday.

The 2022 iSANZ Awards event has now also been confirmed for 1 November 2022 at Te Papa Museum, with a keynote speech to be delivered by gold medal-winning paralympian Liam Malone.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url