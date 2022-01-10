Daniel Armstrong & The Monsoons Announce Aotearoa Tour

Press Release – Bad Gin Sanctuary

Off the back of their sophomore album, ‘Everything Is As It Shouldn’t Be’ Daniel Armstong and his 5 piece band, The Monsoons will embark on a six-date tour around Aotearoa. Rescheduled from 2021 this tour marks the beginning of a big year for Daniel Armstrong & The Monsoons including international touring and word of a third album.

AUCKLAND – TUNING FORK – FEBRUARY 4TH – WITH RIPSHIP & LATE TO CHELSEA

AUCKLAND – GLOW FESTIVAL – FEBRUARY 18TH

DUNEDIN – BARK! – FEBRUARY 25TH

OAMARU – GRAINSTORE GALLERY – FEBRUARY 26TH

CHRISTCHURCH – SPACE ACADEMY – MARCH 4TH

AKAROA – THE GRAND – MARCH 5TH

Tickets at Under The Radar (Tuning Fork show at Moshtix)

Buy Tickets Here

London born, Auckland based, indie/alternative songwriter Daniel Armstrong, claims, since the last record a lot has happened ‘new love, old love, a baby, betrayal, severed fingers, forgiveness, and revenge’. He has teamed up with a 6 piece band including Violinist Jacinda Kumar, Organist Alex Rau, Drummer David Hampton, Bassist James Brooks, Guitarists Odessa Neilands, and Jimmi Crouch who complete the Monsoons.

The live shows thus far have been unpredictable. You can expect a calm string arrangement around Armstrong’s vocal or an angry, energetic burst live show to a backdrop of 1930 film.

The new album ‘Everything Is As It Shouldn’t Be’ is a commentary on living in an anti-culture bubble, that is separate and obsessed with a world that doesn’t exist outside of a cellphone, looking into an unknown future where technology has killed a big part of human existence. The album borrows in varying degrees from The Velvet Underground to Nina Simone, Scott Walker to Radiohead.

“With an indie-rock vibe emitting from Daniel’s Telecaster together with his melodic storytelling, I found myself in a time capsule with the 60’s band The Velvet Underground and singer-songwriter Bob Dylan to which the resurgence of rock and roll themes were polished and played upon.”

Daniel Armstrong & The Monsoons

Listen: Spotify/iTunes

Follow: Facebook/Instagram /Youtube

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url