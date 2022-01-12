Cyclone Cody And Water Restrictions Update

Press Release – Thames Coromandel District Council

Residents, holiday makers and visitors who will be on the Eastern Seaboard of the Coromandel between next Sunday 16 and Tuesday 18 January need to pay attention to what is developing with Cyclone Cody.

“If the system comes close there is the potential for flooding, rain, damaging winds and coastal inundation,” MetService warns.

MetService advised that regardless of where Cody tracks over the next few days, the category 2 cyclone will impact the Coromandel, at least with huge surf and wind.

Wave heights on Monday could reach five metres with wind gusts of 25 knots.

Our Emergency Management Team will activate on Thursday to monitor progress of the cyclone and ensure anyone who could be impacted by it is aware.

Please take care while travelling, and keep an eye on the MetService website to track the cyclone’s path and stay up to date with new information.

Majority of our district returns to Level 2 water restriction

Also, a heads up that due to the drop in demand and the current healthy reservoir levels, all areas in our district except for Thames Valley can return to Level 2 “Conserve Water” today. Thames Valley remains at level 5 – a Total Watering Ban.

Level 2 means that we should all continue our efforts to conserve water. Residents and holidaymakers are asked to still be careful with their water use so we don’t have to go back to restrictions.

Our water team will continue to monitor our reservoir levels closely up to Auckland Anniversary weekend and make localised level changes if necessary. You can stay up to date with any changes to restrictions in your area by visiting www.tcdc.govt.nz/waterrestrictions

