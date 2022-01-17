Crunch Time As ACES And HEARTS Head South
Press Release – Auckland Cricket
The Auckland ACES and HEARTS head south to take on the Canterbury Kings and Magicians on Tuesday in the Dream11 Super Smash at Hagley Oval.
The busy start to the year continues with the second of four games in eight days for the Auckland sides.
Robbie O’Donnell’s side have kept in touch with the top three after Saturday’s dramatic one-wicket win over the Otago Volts.
The Kings, currently in second, provide another test for the ACES, who have picked up three away wins so far this year.
For the HEARTS, it is an old-fashion shoot-out with the Magicians for a place in the Elimination Final, with the Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks booked into the top two spots.
The HEARTS will take confidence from the thrilling one-run home win against the Magicians but will be without key all-rounder Holly Huddleston, who is unavailable due to work commitments.
U19 duo Anna Browning and Emma Irwin join the HEARTS squad for the trip, while Louis Delport returns to the travelling squad for the ACES.
Martin Guptill and Anna Peterson remain unavailable due to injury.
Tuesday 18th January | Hagley Oval, Christchurch
HEARTS vs. Magicians | 3.10 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT
Bella Armstrong
Skye Bowden
Anna Browning
Lauren Down
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Emma Irwin
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Molly Penfold
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Tuesday 18th January | Hagley Oval, Christchurch
ACES vs. Kings | 6.40 PM
LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke
Adithya Ashok
Graeme Beghin
Mark Chapman
Louis Delport
Lockie Ferguson
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Robert O’Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
George Worker
