Come Together — Rolling Stones “Sticky Fingers” Starts This Week

Friday, January 14 – Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch | Ticketek

Thursday, January 20 – Opera House, Wellington | Ticketmaster

Friday, January 21 – The Civic, Auckland | Ticketmaster

New Zealand’s finest musicians begin their much-anticipated tour of Come Together, The Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers this Friday, with great seats still available.

Jon Toogood (Shihad), Sam Scott, Luke Buda (Phoenix Foundation), Lou’ana, Diane Swann & Deva Mahal, Brett Adams, Matthias Jordan, Mike Hall, (Pluto), Finn Scholes (Carnivorous Plant Society), Nick Atkinson ( Supergroove), Karen Hu, and Jol Mullholland MD, will perform The Rolling Stones’ greatest ever album in Christchurch this Friday, followed by Wellington and Auckland next week.

Promoter Simone Williams of Liberty Stage says it is a triumph and relief for artists and crews to get back to work and back on stage to do what they love. “We thank everyone who has supported us and stuck with us over this difficult period and can’t wait to see you all in our wonderful theatres,” says Simone.

“To be able to perform an album as iconic as this one to celebrate 50 years since its recording, makes it even more special. Great seats are available for this tour. Let’s spend the night together!”

50 years ago, the Rolling Stones recorded what is arguably their greatest ever album. It was 500 days in the making and the wait was worth it.

Now, on the anniversary of its historic launch to the top of the US

and UK album charts, New Zealand’s finest musicians Come Together to bring *Sticky Fingers* back where it belongs: live on stage in the hands of a world-class rock band, backed up by a second set of Rolling Stones classics and deep cuts to place this peerless masterpiece in its rightful context.

To many fans, Sticky Fingers is the ultimate Rolling Stones album. From the instant party-starting riff of Brown Sugar to the elegantly wasted Wild Horses; the brassy sleaze of Bitch to the strung-out country-blues of Dead Flowers, the lean and dirty classic from 1971 has been THE benchmark album for aspiring rock’n’roll bands for generations.

Recorded between the legendary Muscle Shoals Studios in Alabama and back in London in the aftermath of guitarist Brian Jones’ untimely death, Sticky Fingers introduced new kid Mick Taylor and found Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the height of their songwriting powers. As the ’60s dream imploded behind them, their raw, raunchy survivors’ swagger would seal their legend and make them the biggest stadium rock band in the world.

Tickets from $89 from Ticketek in Christchurch and Ticketmaster for Wellington and Auckland.

