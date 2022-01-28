Climate Advocates Generation Zero Welcome Government Certainty On Light Rail Plan

Press Release – Generation Zero

Youth climate advocates Generation Zero have welcomed today’s Government confirmation of light rail’s path and mode in Tamaki Makaurau.

“Light rail from Wynyard Quarter to the Airport will be a cornerstone of Auckland’s public transport network,” said spokesperson David Robertson. “Now that we know where it’ll go and what it’ll be, the Government needs to accelerate its construction.” Auckland has until 2030 to halve its transport emissions, which comprise about 40% of total emissions.

The light rail line will tunnel beneath the city centre and Dominion Road before rising to street level at Mt Roskill. From there, it will pass through Onehunga and Mangere, then terminate at Auckland Airport. The high-capacity line will offer a sustainable travel alternative to the tens of thousands of new residents moving into housing along its path. “The combination of rapid transit and dense urban development will enable low-carbon lifestyles,” explained another spokesperson, Robbie Anderson. “Intensification means people can live within walking and cycling distance of where they need to go, with light rail giving them an excellent option for longer trips.”

“While surface-level light rail has always been our preference, it’s reassuring to see the Government give certainty about this project.” Street-level light rail would enrich the neighbourhoods it passed through in South Auckland, Anderson said, but revitalising the streetscapes under which light rail would tunnel was also imperative. “Places like Queen Street and Dominion Road still desperately need provisions for bike lanes and pedestrianisation. Concrete plans for these must be outlined by leaders – many of the changes can already be implemented on an interim basis.”

The organisation also welcomed news that the project would integrate future northwestern and harbour crossing links, the latter of which, the Government, would be expedited.

“Aotearoa is staring down the double barrels of rising emissions and congestion – let’s crack on with light rail and build it”.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url