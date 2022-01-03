Charges After Motutere Stabbing
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, Area Investigations Manager.
A 49-year-old Auckland man is due in Rotorua District Court today in relation to the stabbing of a woman in Motutere, Taupo District, yesterday around 12:30pm.
The man is due in Rotorua District Court today charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and aggravated assault.
The victim remains in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.
