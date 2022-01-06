Changes Aplenty As ACES And HEARTS Take On Kings And Magicians

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

Dream11 Super Smash crowds are back at Eden Park – Kennards Hire Community Oval!

After three Dream11 Super Smash double-headers on the road, the Auckland ACES and HEARTS return home to take on the Canterbury Kings and Magicians on Friday 7 January.

Currently in fourth place on the table, the ACES look to continue surging up the table, bringing a three-game T20 winning streak into the contest.

For the HEARTS, also in fourth place, the two contests with the Magicians (7th Jan at home, 18th Jan away) could go a long way to deciding the side’s playoffs fate.

Martin Guptill is sidelined after picking up an injury in the ACES most recent Ford Trophy clash with Wellington, while Mark Chapman is unavailable due to personal commitments.

Graeme Beghin and Cole Briggs replace the top-order duo; Louis Delport misses out.

For the HEARTS, Anna Peterson remains unavailable due to injury. Skye Bowden, Josie Penfold and Sydney Bultitude all come into the HEARTS squad of 13.

Gates open at 10 AM for the first ball at 11.10 AM; only My Vaccine Pass holders will be permitted to attend under the Orange Phase of the Protection Framework.

Friday 7th January | Eden Park – Kennards Hire Community Oval

HEARTS vs. Magicians | 11.10 AM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke

Bella Armstrong

Skye Bowden

Sydney Bultitude

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Josie Penfold

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Friday 7th January | Eden Park – Kennards Hire Community Oval

ACES vs. Kings | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke

Adithya Ashok

Graeme Beghin

Cole Briggs

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

George Worker

