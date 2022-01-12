Auckland International Buskers Festival 2022 Takes Over The City Streets This Summer

Press Release – Elephant Publicity

Auckland International Buskers Festival 2022

28 – 31 January 2022

Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour, Te Wānanga – Quay Street, Karanga Plaza – Wynyard Quarter, Te Komititanga – Lower Queen Street, Pocket Park – Fort Street and Freyberg Place – High Street.

Tāmaki Makaurau comes alive this summer with nine of the most spectacular street performers from around the world during Auckland Anniversary Weekend from 28 – 31 January for the 22nd annual Auckland International Buskers Festival 2022. Over four full days, these vibrant performers will take to the streets to showcase their astounding skills including energetic displays of fire breathing, balancing acts, acrobatic, rola bola, comedy, cyr wheel and so much more.

This year’s festival showcases even more entertainment delights and surprises for the whole family to enjoy. The long weekend will include 3D pavement artists in Pocket Park, Fort Street, musicians playing tunes to groove to around the city, and a brand new Be a Busker Family Zone at Freyberg Place, High Street where kids and adults can try their hand at fun tricks such as juggling, spinning plates and hula hooping. The hugely popular Night Shows will also make a return for a non-stop rollercoaster of hilarity featuring all eight Festival acts.

The performers that will mystify and mesmerise Aucklander’s this Festival are:

Burns the Dragon (Canada) – Vancouver's Josh Burns is part man, part dragon, and all wonder. Sharing his love for sideshow and stunt performance, this fire-breathing dragon will show you his treasure chest of tricks.

Mr Wizowski (NZ) – Mr Wizowski comes to Auckland for the first time, bringing with him a very special guest – a worldwide exclusive when it comes to daredevil vegetables – the world famous Craig The Stunt Carrot. Mr Wizowski will pull out all the stops to try to avoid being upstaged including juggling, rola bola and the dizzying Cyr wheel.

Fraser Hooper (UK) – Giggles galore are guaranteed with internationally award-winning funnyman Fraser Hooper. This hilarious show features a stunt duck, a human fish, eccentric dancing, and the silliest boxing match you have ever seen.

Equilibristica (Austria/NZ) – Matthias delivers an action-packed show full of mad skills: juggling, cigar box manipulation, comedic audience participation and impressive balancing.

The Patrick Federer Show (AUS) – A fun, family friendly show about the world's favourite ball sport, this show is an entertaining mix of circus, physical theatre, and comedy.

The Strongman Stan Show (NZ) – Strongman Stan is a one-man circus powerhouse, entertaining crowds with his juggling, unicycle, standing on his hands and performing acts of strength.

Jess & J (NZ/Colombia) – The circus is in town and the show is about to begin, but one of the opening act members is missing. In an attempt to cover up his partner's "absence" Jay uses Latino charm and imagination with breath-taking circus stunts to connect with the crowd.

Mr Fungus (NZ) – NZ's Loudest mime Mr Fungus has entertained audiences of all ages with his off-beat visual and humour, including mime, juggling and cat-swinging, peppered with hilarious audience participation.

COVID-19 Safety Guidelines:

The Auckland International Buskers Festival 2022 is being delivered within the COVID-19 Protection Framework guidelines using the My Vaccine Pass verification.

To gain entry into each site audiences must:

Bring their Vaccine Pass. This is required to enter each location and will be scanned upon entry (Children under 12 years and 3 months do not need to provide a My Vaccine Pass to enter).

Scan the QR Code at the entry of each location.

Masks are encouraged to be worn.

If you feel unwell, STAY home.

Come early to secure the best viewing position, sit back and enjoy the exhilarating shows and get ready to be stunned and wowed! The performers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full performance schedule and locations will be available soon at:

www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL BUSKERS FESTIVAL 2022

Fri 28 – Mon 31 January 2022

Buskers at Te Komititanga – Lower Queen Street, Te Wānanga – Quay Street, Market Square – Viaduct Harbour, and Karanga Plaza – Wynyard Quarter: 28 – 31 Jan, from 12PM

Night Shows at Market Square, Viaduct Harbour: 28 – 30 Jan, 7.30PM – 10PM

Be a Busker Family Zone at Freyberg Place, High Street: 29 – 31 Jan, 12PM – 4PM

Pavement Art at Pocket Park, Fort Street: 28 – 31 Jan, 12PM – 3PM

The Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council, Waitemata Local Board, Eke Panuku Development Auckland and Crackerjack Events.

