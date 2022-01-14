Albany Homicide – Name Release
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:
Police are now in a position to the release the name of the man who died
following an altercation on Vinewood Drive in the early hours of Wednesday
morning.
He was Lele He, aged 35, of Mt Albert.
Earlier this week, Police charged a 31-year-old man with Mr He’s murder and
the matter is now before the Court.
Police extend our sympathies to Mr He’s friends and family and our thoughts
are with them at this incredibly difficult time.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url