Albany Homicide – Name Release

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

Police are now in a position to the release the name of the man who died

following an altercation on Vinewood Drive in the early hours of Wednesday

morning.

He was Lele He, aged 35, of Mt Albert.

Earlier this week, Police charged a 31-year-old man with Mr He’s murder and

the matter is now before the Court.

Police extend our sympathies to Mr He’s friends and family and our thoughts

are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

