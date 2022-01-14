Auckland Scoop
Network

Albany Homicide – Name Release

January 14, 2022Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā CIB:

Police are now in a position to the release the name of the man who died 
following an altercation on Vinewood Drive in the early hours of Wednesday 
morning.

He was Lele He, aged 35, of Mt Albert.

Earlier this week, Police charged a 31-year-old man with Mr He’s murder and 
the matter is now before the Court.

Police extend our sympathies to Mr He’s friends and family and our thoughts 
are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more