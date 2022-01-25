Advantage Hires New Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Press Release – Advantage

In response to the increasing demand for cyber security mitigation strategies, Advantage has hired Dr Bryce Antony to add more capability to their Security Operations Centre

One of the defining topics for any NZ business has become Cyber Security, which represents a significant strategic risk.

Advantage has been at the front of the IT domain in NZ for 35 years, currently offering clients cloud-based security services, as NZ’s premier Managed Security Service Provider.

Bryce brings to Advantage an extensive knowledge of information systems, security management, governance frameworks, Incident response / forensics, and risk modelling. Bryce has a PhD that focussed on cybersecurity capability and risk modelling, a Master of Information Security and Digital Forensics (1st Class Hons), and also holds an MBA.



Dr Bryce Antony

Bryce has delivered Information Systems Security and Forensic Analysis content to Undergraduate and Postgraduate students at Auckland University and Auckland University of Technology. He is skilled in presenting advanced technical topics in an engaging, easily understood manner. Bryce’s background includes: Large scale network installations, Information Systems integration, Security administration and support, System resilience strategies, Post-Incident evaluation and response, Data breach root cause analysis manner, Cyber threat modelling, and Data backup / recovery.

Bryce says “I am privileged to be working for Advantage, where each client relationship is a journey, a partnership where I will be able to use my knowledge base to assist in offering direction towards safe passage. Especially in these troubled times of escalating risk, within the cyber security sphere”

Bryce will provide Advantage enhanced capability in dealing with the increasingly complex cyber security risk to New Zealand businesses, helping organisations to remain confident in the security of their digital future, as an essential component of growth, irrespective the industry.

About Advantage

Advantage exists to provide peace of mind in an evolving technology reliant world. We were created by visionaries who for nearly 4-decades have been passionate about providing world-class solutions to meet the changing IT landscape. Since inception, we have successfully pivoted between hardware supplier, virtualisation specialist, private cloud provider and digital consultants. This wide history has given Advantage an excellent understanding of infrastructure, business risks, and technology concerns, providing a solid base from which to build our market leading services.

Undeniably, the true value of Advantage lies in our New Zealand based team. We have an extraordinary depth of experience and skills and continuously invest in personal and professional development. Although experiencing high growth over the years, we have maintained our personable approach, agility and team culture, and we are consistently leaders in bringing new solutions to the New Zealand.

There are three distinct elements to Advantage’ business:

Managed IT

Managed Security

Cloud solutions

The Managed IT team provide services to customers across New Zealand, supporting both enterprise and SMB clients. Typically, services include helpdesk and project delivery/support but due to skills shortages, we are increasingly providing VCIO support. Advantage has a distinct advantage in the market due to its in-house Security Operations Centre which operates 24x7x365. We apply a security-centric approach to our solutions, ensuring your data is kept safe.

Advantage has built a successful, leading Managed Security solution, specifically targeted at New Zealand organisations. This solution has been created using best of breed security products, woven into a holistic protection suite that caters for organisations of all sizes – all backed by a New Zealand based team of security professionals. The S5 Datacentre allows customers access to expert Disaster Recovery services and exploit the scalability of cloud infrastructure.

For more information on Advantage, visit https://advantage.nz or https://www.linkedin.com/company/advantagenz/.

