Work On Tamaki Drive Cycleway Wraps Up In Time For Summer

One of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most iconic and eagerly awaited cycleway projects has now been completed – the final stretch of Tamaki Drive’s separated cycleway between Ngapipi Bridge and the city centre.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it’s fantastic that the cycleway has been completed in time for summer.

“This is an important part of Auckland’s cycling network and its completion means we now have a fully connected, dedicated cycle link from Tamaki Drive through to the NorthWestern Pathway, with connections to Glen Innes, Parnell, and the central city,” he says.

“This will enable more people to cycle safely through and around the city, reducing carbon emissions from vehicle traffic and helping us achieve our climate change goals.”

Improved safety for people walking and cycling

Ōrākei Ward Councillor Desley Simpson says the cycleway will make significant safety improvements.

“This project has not only increased safety for people on bikes but for pedestrians too,” Ms Simpson says.

“Moving bikes away from the shared path onto their own separated cycle path is the best way to keep both user groups safer. Tamaki Drive is the most heavily used cycle route in Auckland and will only get busier, particularly on this section.

“It’s not just used recreationally by people riding around the bays, but also for a number of commuters too. Auckland Transport will be monitoring usage of the cycleway and reporting on that to council on a quarterly basis.”

Cycleway allows Aucklanders to ride with confidence

Auckland Transport’s cycling programme director Harriet Glen says the Tamaki Drive cycleway is a crucial part of Tāmaki Makaurau’s wider cycleway network.

“This cycleway is making a huge difference for people on bikes travelling through the area, whether it’s for leisure or commuting,” Ms Glen says.

“From using the path myself recently I can say it’s a really enjoyable ride that allows you to cycle with confidence through a beautiful part of our city.

“It’s been great to see so many people using the connection already and we’re really encouraging Aucklanders to use the cycleway over the summer break with their whānau.”

Notes to the editor:

The cycleway is an important link in the cycle network connecting with cycle routes to Glen Innes, Parnell, and the central city.

During construction of the cycleway, AT took the opportunity to address low spots along Tamaki Drive that saw occasional flooding. The road was raised up to 500mm in locations.

The project had an overall budget of $14.4 million.

A new pedestrian bridge at Point Resolution was also recently launched following these works.

