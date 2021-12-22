Women to appear in court in relation to Te Puna homicide

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson:

Two women are due to appear in Tauranga District Court later today in

relation to the homicide of five-year-old Malachi Subecz.

Michaela Barriball, 27, has been charged with murder, disfiguring with intent

to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent to injure. She has

previously been charged with ill-treating Malachi prior to his death.

Her sister, Sharron Barriball, 37, is also due to appear on a charge of

attempting to pervert the course of justice relating to the investigation of

Malachi’s death.

Malachi was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on 1 November and

treated in Tauranga Hospital. He was subsequently airlifted to Starship

Hospital in Auckland, where he died on 12 November.

