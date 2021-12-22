Auckland Scoop
Network

Women to appear in court in relation to Te Puna homicide

December 22, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson:

Two women are due to appear in Tauranga District Court later today in
relation to the homicide of five-year-old Malachi Subecz.

Michaela Barriball, 27, has been charged with murder, disfiguring with intent
to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent to injure. She has
previously been charged with ill-treating Malachi prior to his death.
Her sister, Sharron Barriball, 37, is also due to appear on a charge of
attempting to pervert the course of justice relating to the investigation of
Malachi’s death.

Malachi was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on 1 November and
treated in Tauranga Hospital. He was subsequently airlifted to Starship
Hospital in Auckland, where he died on 12 November.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more