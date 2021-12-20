Wing 349 To Graduate At The Royal New Zealand Police College Tomorrow
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Seventy-seven new constables of Wing 349 were attested today, at the Police
College in Porirua, and will graduate tomorrow Tuesday 21 December.
Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Dr Julia Ioane, and Deputy
Commissioners Wally Haumaha and Tania Kura will attend the graduation
ceremony, which will be livestreamed to family and friends.
While many in the wing will start their duty on 3 January, 45 of the new
constables will be deployed to Northland from 27 December to 4 January to
help with policing the COVID-19 traffic light system, and will then return to
their districts across the country.
Wing Patron Dr Julia Ioane is a New Zealand-born Samoan who was raised in
South Auckland. She is a clinical psychologist, an Associate Professor in
psychology at Massey University, and an advisor to Commissioner Coster on his
National Pacific Advisory Forum. She is also a member of the Counties Manukau
District Pacific Advisory Group.
Dr Ioane has extensive experience working with Pasifika and Māori children
and families involved in care and protection and youth justice matters in
community and residential placements. In academia she conducts research
primarily in the area of trauma, child and youth justice, and teaches in
criminal and clinical psychology and mental health.
Awards
Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Jessica Courtney,
Waitematā District
Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student –
Constable Jenna Stuart, Canterbury District
Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Michael Robertson, Bay of
Plenty District
Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Bradley Parrish,
Canterbury District
Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Michael
Robertson, Bay of Plenty District
Firearms Award – Constable Benjamin Coldwell, Counties Manukau District
Deployment
The wing is being dispersed to districts as follows.
Northland – 2, Tamaki Makaurau – 35, Waikato – 9, Bay of Plenty – 5,
Eastern – 3, Central – 4, Wellington – 5, Tasman – 2, Canterbury –
9, Southern – 3
Wing demographics
Female 41.6%; male 58.4%; NZ European 62.3%; Māori 14.3%; Pacific 11.7%; and
Asian 11.7%
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url