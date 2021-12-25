Update – Serious Crash, Everglade Drive, Goodwood Heights – Counties Manukau – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Two young people were seriously injured after a crash in Goodwood Heights today.

A police unit was in the area just before 11.15am when the officer observed a stolen Mazda Atenza car.

The officer, using lights and siren, signalled for the car to stop however it failed to do so and left the area.The officer did not pursue the car.

A short time later the police unit has located the car crashed into an empty parked vehicle near the intersection of Everglade Drive and Ransom Smyth Drive.

The injured occupants were being assisted by a member of the public when Police arrived.

Two young people were seriously injured, a third young person has moderate injuries and a fourth person had left the scene prior to Police arrival.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances.

Police would like to speak with anyone who observed a blue Mazda Atenza stationwagon in the Goodwood Heights area this morning, or who witnessed the crash.

Information can be provided via 105, quoting event number P049075723.

