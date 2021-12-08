Auckland Scoop
Update Into Fleeing Driver Incident Where An Officer Was Seriously Injured

December 8, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila 
Hassan:

Police have now made two arrests following a fleeing driver incident in New 
Lynn last week where an officer received serious injuries.

The officer was in the process of laying spikes on Great North Road when they 
were hit by the fleeing driver. Following surgery and further medical 
treatment in hospital, thankfully he is now recovering at home.

A 19-year-old West Auckland man has been arrested and charged with Unlawfully 
Taking a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Stop for Police, Reckless Driving Causing 
Injury and Failing to Remain and Ascertain Injury.

The male is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

Additionally, a 15-year-old male has been charged with Unlawfully Getting 
Into a Motor Vehicle and referred to Youth Aid.

We hope these arrests send a strong message to those who have no regard for 
the safety of our Police officers and put their lives at risk, that they will 
be arrested and placed before the Courts for their actions.

The organisation continues to support our officer through his recovery.

