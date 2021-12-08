Update Into Fleeing Driver Incident Where An Officer Was Seriously Injured
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila
Hassan:
Police have now made two arrests following a fleeing driver incident in New
Lynn last week where an officer received serious injuries.
The officer was in the process of laying spikes on Great North Road when they
were hit by the fleeing driver. Following surgery and further medical
treatment in hospital, thankfully he is now recovering at home.
A 19-year-old West Auckland man has been arrested and charged with Unlawfully
Taking a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Stop for Police, Reckless Driving Causing
Injury and Failing to Remain and Ascertain Injury.
The male is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.
Additionally, a 15-year-old male has been charged with Unlawfully Getting
Into a Motor Vehicle and referred to Youth Aid.
We hope these arrests send a strong message to those who have no regard for
the safety of our Police officers and put their lives at risk, that they will
be arrested and placed before the Courts for their actions.
The organisation continues to support our officer through his recovery.
