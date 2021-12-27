Update Into Flat Bush Homicide Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua, Counties Manukau Police.

Police are continuing its homicide investigation into the death of a man at a Flat Bush address in the early hours of Boxing Day.

At this stage Police can confirm that a 38-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today. Further charges are also being considered.

There continues to be a Police presence on Bezar Place as the investigation continues, including a scene examination at the house.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow on the victim located inside the property.

Police are unable to release the name of the victim at this stage until all procedures around formal identification and next of kin notification are complete.

Police would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding at this time while Police continue to carry out our work.

We would like to reassure the community that we are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident.

