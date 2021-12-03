University Of Auckland Appoints Theresa Gattung Chair For Women In Entrepreneurship

Press Release – University of Auckland Business School

After a worldwide recruitment search, Associate Professor Dr Christine Woods from the University of Auckland Business School has been appointed as the inaugural Theresa Gattung Chair for Women in Entrepreneurship.

Dr Christine Woods

The Chair, funded by leading businessperson Theresa Gattung, will lead the development of University courses focusing on women’s entrepreneurship. Dr Woods will also lead the Centre for Enterprising Women which will provide a hub for high impact postgraduate research helping drive policy outcomes for women.

Theresa Gattung believes that the Centre, which will be based in the University of Auckland Business School, will play a crucial role in empowering women to access knowledge and networks necessary to become successful entrepreneurs.

“I have great confidence in Chris to lead the Centre and create new opportunities, which will inspire and support many young women entrepreneurs to come,” she said.

Dr Woods began her entrepreneurship journey in the early nineties working in Malawi with women who ran their own businesses. She returned to Aotearoa to complete her PhD, exploring the entrepreneurial process with New Zealand women who started their own business. She continues this work with the ICEHOUSE and in the areas of social entrepreneurship, Māori entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship education. Chris is looking forward to working with colleagues across the University and in the wider business community to engage and encourage the entrepreneurial potential of girls and women in Aotearoa.

Dean of the University of Auckland Business School, Professor Susan Watson, said that it was a testament to the quality of academic staff in the Business School that after an extensive search process Dr Woods was clearly the best candidate.

“Chris clearly combined the attributes sought for the Chair. The appointment is exciting for us and also for the entrepreneurs of the future who will benefit from Ms Gattung’s impactful gift.”

Dr Woods said she was honoured and delighted to be the inaugural role and wanted to acknowledge Theresa Gattung’s generous contribution to the University in funding the Chair.

“During my academic career I have been supported by colleagues across the Business school and the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. I am now looking forward to continuing my entrepreneurship journey as Director of the Aotearoa Centre for Enterprising Women,” she said.

