Trusted Experts For Real Estate Photography And Videography

The New Zealand property market is the talk of the town. There’s barely a moment in the last few years that house prices haven’t been in the headlines. Every week we seem to be informed about new, record-setting house price medians, with Auckland leading the charge in this hot market. Needless to say, homeowners looking to sell are ecstatic with their returns on their investment, and now’s as good a time as ever to sell their home and capitalise on this market.

The demand for housing puts sellers in a great position to further optimise their sales. Photography has always been an important element in garnering interest in a property. With the COVID 19 pandemic affecting house viewings and potential buyers using online platforms to view listings being more and more prominent, real estate photography are more important than ever. Having a professional team that can capture a home in the most optimal way can create $100,000s of value on the asking price of a home. But why stop at photography? While people browsing the internet for houses can be drawn in through beautiful, professional-grade pictures, the level of engagement can be exponentially increased through the use of videography. From social media to online listings, videos draw people in and give them a better feel of the property while providing a creative space to add a bit of creative flair to help the sale along.

Whether you’re a prospective seller or a real estate agent, there’s no doubt that showcasing a property in the correct light is one of the most valuable steps you can take in selling a house. So if you’re motivated to increase the price of the sale to make a better return on investment, or an agency looking to up your potential commission, LP Imaging has the tools and the team to ensure you maximise your profits.

Founded in 2018, LP Imaging was established with one primary motive – to create industry-leading marketing material for real estate. Since LP Imaging’s inception, they have assembled a team of highly experienced photographers, videographers and editors who are well versed in creating jaw-dropping results. They offer tailored packages to suit your needs and recommend the best services to maximise your real estate listing. They don’t believe in just having a standard “template” for how to approach real estate photography and videography, choosing to continually develop and hone Their creative skills in order to achieve results that not only serve their purpose but make your listings stand out from the crowd.

LP imaging believes that the secret to great marketing material is collaboration and communication. This is why they place a huge focus on their passion to create and build loyal relationships with their ever-growing client base.

LP Imaging has received positive reviews from all of the real estate clients that have chosen to partner with them. Diego Traglia, owner of Harcourts Northwest and #1 Agent in Auckland recently left a review stating “I have been using LP Imaging for many years and their level of quality is second to none. They offer a quick turnaround compared to the industry standards and are always happy to go over and above to satisfy the needs of the clients.” Anita Dobson and Kieran Barakat wrote “We decided to start using LP Imaging as we saw the quality of photographs and videos that they were putting out & knew we needed to up our game and have them on our team. We are SO pleased that we did… not only are they the best at what they do, they are fantastic with their communication & fast turn around, and treat our clients with respect, making them feel super comfortable which is really important to us.”

“LP Imaging is fantastic at what they do of course, and every top agent wants to book them. They treat each agent as though they are their most important customer and will make your video totally amazing. The end result is a unique and special campaign for my homeowners every time. Thank you LP Imaging!” writes Heather Walton, agent and owner of Ray White Epsom, Matakana & Omaha.

These are just a couple of many positive reviews from their clients. The sentiment for their high quality and creative workmanship shines through all of their work and is the reason why so many of the titans of the real estate industry choose to work with LP Imaging. Some of their regular clients include Ray White, Harcourts, Bayleys, Barfoot & Thompson, Mike Pero Real Estate etc.

LP Imaging offers a range of services that has all your real estate marketing needs covered. Their talented photographers are skilled at capturing spaces in all shapes and sizes. Their keen eye for detail allows them to frame the property perfectly, ensuring that all the highlights and features of the property are being communicated effortlessly to potential buyers. They deliver crisp, high-quality edits that bring the property to life, whether their final placement is online or on the pages of a real estate editorial. However their images are used to market your real estate campaign, LP Imaging’s commitment to high fidelity photography is sure to make your property stand out from the crowd and leave an impression.

Video as a medium is often overlooked in the real estate market. While more and more agents and sellers are cluing onto this, money is being left on the table if you’re not leveraging such a creative, flexible medium. Drone shots allow you to show off the property from a perspective that potential buyers may otherwise miss. Walk-throughs can be as effective as the potential buyer walking through the door themselves, with the added benefit of being able to take advantage of colour grading, editing and lighting to set a memorable atmosphere. Couple this with the ability to get creative with voice-overs, or let the video speak for itself, and videography opens the opportunity to create awe-inspiring, captivating marketing material that will generate leads and turn heads.

While photography and videography are at the forefront of their services, LP imaging knows that the devil is in the details, and it is these details that can truly add further value to your marketing collateral. Their ability to digitally touch up and improve images helps present them as closer to their final product. This may be touching up a room that is currently being renovated to present it as it will inevitably look. In a similar vein, virtual staging allows them to digitally place furniture, fixtures and home decor to bring empty space to life. Often, potential buyers need to see this to understand the potential an empty space has and doing so virtually allows you to avoid the additional stress of dealing with logistics and sourcing for traditional house staging.

Finally, they offer additional services for the production of eye-catching floor plans and virtual walkthroughs. These are designed to compliment the rest of your marketing material, such as photography and videography, to provide potential buyers with informative creative material that can help them fully realise the property they are inquiring about.

By combining all of their creative services, LP Imaging is able to create marketing material for real estate that exceeds all expectations. They are passionate and diligent in every step of the process, from planning to shooting, editing and handing over the deliverables. They’ve built a name for themselves in a relatively short time frame due to their attention to detail and ability to work to tight deadlines when they arise. This is how LP Imaging has managed to position itself so successfully as trusted experts in the real estate photography and videography market.

But words can only get you so far when describing their photography and videography services. Seems that a picture is worth a thousand words, feel free to head to their newly revamped website, https://www.lpimaging.co.nz, to see examples of their photography, videography and additional services.

The New Zealand property market isn’t going to cool off any time soon. If you are wanting to maximise your profits by generating a greater interest in a property listing, the expert team at LP Imaging can create the marketing material to do so. Let their knowledge of real estate photography and videography take the lead in drawing more eyes to your listing and capturing the property in the best possible manner. So elevate your real estate marketing to the next level with creativity and professional services from LP Imaging. Let them tailor the perfect package to capture the attention of potential buyers. Get in contact today to discuss what LP Imaging can do for you.

