The Ultimate Work-from-home Property For Sale – Complete With An Executive Lifestyle Block Homestead

An executive family home on a substantial pastured lifestyle block – complete with a separate professional office suite perfect for operating a small work-from-home business – has been placed on the market for sale at a time when Kiwis’ working habits have changed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The sizeable 329-square metre home and separate 187-square metre office suite are located on 11.29-hectares of flat grazing land on the outskirts of Hauraki Plains township Ngatea.

The upmarket dwelling – constructed of Oamaru stone and cedar, with rimu detailing throughout the interior – consists of a five-bedroom/three-bathroom residence with two lounges, and car parking for up to four vehicles.

Adjacent to the north-facing home is a high-end commercial suite featuring a large open-plan office, adjoining boardroom or second office, along with its own bathroom and kitchenette amenities. The building is constructed to mirror the main dwelling – also utilising Oamaru stone, cedar and rimu detailing throughout.

The property at 303 River Road in Ngatea is now on the market for sale by deadline treaty offer through Bayleys Ngatea, with offers closing on December 20. Salespeople Karl Davis and Lee Carter said the home’s current owners had utilised the substantial office premises for running their significant international farming activities from home and hosting family and friends during their decade of ownership.

“Many homes have a work-from-home space of some sort – whether that be in a spare bedroom, the ‘man cave’, or an alcove off the hallway. The office premises at 303 River Road is next level though,” said Lee Carter.

“Located separate from the main home, there is enough space to comfortably accommodate four staff in a professional workplace environment with a green rural outlook.

“The property will be a big magnet for Aucklanders who have been working from home for more than 100 days of Covid-19 lockdown, and are now looking at getting out of the city. In that work-from-home dynamic, many will have been delicately balancing up family scenarios – such as looking after the children – with professional commitments.

“This property perfectly allows work-from-home activities to be conducted away from the distractions of the family environment.”

Mr Carter said the configuration of the office suite with its high-pitched roof could also easily lend itself to accommodation opportunities – either as a short-term commercially-run venue through the likes of Air BnB, or for utilisation as an au-pair’s private residence.

“The space is fitted out to a high standard – with its own entrance, carpet flooring throughout, multiple air conditioning units, and extensive rimu detailing throughout,” he said.

Across the driveway, the property’s main homestead has been designed around an ethos of linking the dwelling’s interior with its surrounding outdoors – with al-fresco courtyards attached to the dwelling’s formal dining room, lounge, and two of the bedrooms.

Featuring a 2.7-metre ceiling stud throughout, all five of the home’s bedrooms are king and double-sized. An imposing lodge-style covered front-door portico to the home opens into a sizeable entrance foyer allowing for artworks and feature ornaments to be prominently showcased.

Designed with rural grandeur to deliver a feeling of light-filled spaciousness, the home’s additional design features include a walk-in utility and storage room, a walk-in linen cupboard, and a BOSE sound system throughout the internal living areas and outdoor socialising spaces.

Mr Davis said it was the first time a lifestyle block address in Ngatea’s River Road had come on the market for sale since many of the former large farming blocks were subdivided up into smaller residential landholdings.

He said the U-shaped design of the homestead created dual outdoor entertaining spaces accessed by large bi-folding doors – ensuring privacy and choices for al-fresco dining no matter which way a breeze was blowing.

“A vast mown lawn area encircles the home, which sits on some 11-hectares of flat contoured land accessed by its own meandering and immaculately maintained tree-lined stone chip driveway,” Mr Davis said.

“There’s so much room around the immediate periphery of the homestead that any new owner could add an inground swimming pool built, an artificial grass or hard surface tennis court laid down, a cricket wicket mown into the grass, or even mark out their personal golf driving range.

“The highly fertile loam soil pasture block is segmented into eight paddocks for grazing sheep, beef, pigs, alpacas, or chickens, plus plenty of space ready for conversion into an orchard or vegetable garden. If equine activities are in a buyer’s eyesight, there is ample space for purpose-building facilities such as stables or an arena to cater for that.

“The north-facing home was very much designed with outdoor living in mind – with bi-folding doors coming off the family room, living room, family dining room, and formal dining room spaces.”

Ngatea township sits virtually equidistant between both Auckland and Hamilton, with Thames just a 20-minute drive away.

Mr Davis said the vendors were committed to moving into with their new home in Whitianga. He said the River Road property was a one of a kind and the first of its type in the locale.

“You will not find another, so if this suits your needs, then arrange a private viewing before someone else makes a grab for the keys,” he said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

