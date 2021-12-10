The Legacy Of Peter Wells Lives On In Lgbtqi+ Writers Festival

Press Release – Elephant Publicity

Back for its seventh year the annual samesame but different LGBTQI+ Writers and Readers Festival returns in 2022 with a five-day programme that boasts an incredible collection of novelists, activists, journalists, essayists, playwrights and poets. The festival plays from 16 –20 February at the Ellen Melville Centre, Studio One Toi Tū and online.

The festival’s 2022 theme is legacy, acknowledging the mahi of late festival founder Peter Wells. The programme also honours community – those who have fought for, written for, or even read to rainbow Aotearoa. “The legacy of this festival is both a gift and an inheritance. It is one we don’t take lightly or too seriously. We want to continue to bring you, the readers and the writers, a festival that celebrates our stories and lives”, says Festival Chair Simie Simpson.

As part of Auckland Pride, the festival offers up a plethora of literary treats including two gala events, a book launch, poetry readings, panel talks and even a zine making workshop. All events are free and provide a space to uphold queer literature and authors, and to encourage the next generation of queer writers.

Over 30 writers and disruptors from all over Aotearoa are confirmed for the 12 events including the book launch of acclaimed novelist and broadcaster Douglas Lloyd Jenkins (NZOM), award winning playwrights Nathan Joe and Shane Bosher, published poets Courtney Sina Meredith and Chris Tse, and writer and comedian Eli Matthewson.

Other highlights include The Peter Wells Lecture by awards winning writer Gina Cole. This lecture is a provocation which discusses legacy and the role of LGBTQI+ writing in queer liberation. Looking back, Looking forward on Saturday 19 Feb is a party of sorts, celebrating the new ground-breaking anthology Out Here: An Anthology of Takataapui and LGBTQI+ writers. A lively discussion chaired by Joanna Drayton includes a lively discussion and live readings from contributors.

The festival concludes with an online event that offers the perfect Sunday morning fare. Taking home the 2020 Ngaio Marsh Award for his debut novel The Nancy’s, Melbourne based R.W.R. McDonald and Sam Orchard discuss all things queer and Nancy Drew.

samesame but different is the only festival of its kind in Aotearoa, founded in 2016 by the late Peter Wells who left a bequest to the festival and enable them to continue into the future. The festival is unique in delivering a place for connecting, for peer support and delivering quality local talent to audiences. It is a magical space unlike any that is held within mainstream festivals.

This year’s festival is a collaborative effort, put together by a volunteer board of talented and passionate people: Joanne Drayton, Michael Giacon, Hiraani Himona, Lily Holloway, Nathan Joe, Molloy, Sam Orchard and Ian Watt.

samesame but different

16 – 20 February, 2022

PROGRAMME 2022

Full programme details available at the Auckland Pride Festival website.

All events at Ellen Melville Centre unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 16th Feb

Poetry Speakeasy, 5pm-7pm

Venue: Studio One Toi Tū

Host: Michael Giacon

Guest readers: Courtney Sinam Meredith and Lily Holloway

Thursday 17th Feb

Fresh Scripts: A play-reading, 7pm-8.30pm

Readings by: Nathan Joe, Joni Nelson and Daniel Goodwin

Directed by: Keagan Carr Fransch

Friday 18 Feb

Queer Inspiration: LGBTQI+ writing that shaped us, 7.30pm-9pm

Chair: Rhion Munro

Jack Cottrell

Rebecca Hawkes

Tendai John Mutambu

essa may ranapiri

Saturday 19 Feb

Writing outside the ‘lines’: non-traditional writing, 10.30am-11.30am

Chair: Sam Te Kani

Eli Matthewson

Randa

Shaneel Lal

Murphy

By ourselves, for ourselves, 12pm-1pm

Chair: Chris Tse

Rose Lu

Rebecca K Reilly

Sam Te Kani

Takunda Muzondiwa

Writing the hard stuff, 2pm-3pm

Chair: Tom Hamilton

Shane Bosher

Daniel Goodwin

Vanessa Mei Crofsky

essa may ranapiri

Honoured writer: Courtney Sina Meredith, 3.30pm-4.30pm

In conversation with Jeremy Hansen

The Peter Wells Lecture with Gina Cole, 5pm-6pm

Book launch: Shelter by Douglas Lloyd Jenkins, 6pm-6.45pm

Looking back, Looking forward: The legacy of Takataapui/LGBTQI+ writers, 7pm-8.30pm

Chair: Joanne Drayton

Chris Tse

Emma Barnes

Michael Giacon

Gina Cole

Pelenakeke Brown

Ruby Solly

Sunday 20 Feb

For the love of Nancy Drew, 11am-12pm

Venue: Online

Sam Orchard

R.W.R McDonald

Zine-making workshop: tracing lapses, 1pm-3pm

val smith

Richard Orjis

Covid: If Auckland is under either red or orange traffic light conditions, the festival will proceed as normal. In accordance with Pride requirements, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated and masks must be worn. Audience numbers will be restricted to 100 people. Please check our website or Facebook for any updates on attendance guidelines. For Auckland Pride go to www.aucklandpride.org.nz/covid19

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url