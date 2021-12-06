The Best Vegan Pies Are In!

Press Release – The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

A recent newcomer to the competition, Wild Grain Bakery of Silverdale, Auckland, won the Supreme Winner Award with their delightful “Triple Berry Spiced Apple” pie, for the second year running. They also came runner up across 4 other categories, proving their pies are consistently awesome, no matter which flavour you try! Meanwhile Richoux Takapuna had clearly been taking lessons from Jason Hay, winning several categories with their incredible layers, flavour and perfect pastry.

Richoux Patisserie had been a consistent winner across most categories they entered since the inaugural Awards, thus it was felt only fair to ask Jason Hay to become a judge for this year’s awards. Hay was given a Lifetime Contributor’s Award at this year’s ceremony, after proving to be an excellent judge of pies. His expertise in understanding what makes a good vegan pie helped the judges come to their decisions.

The panel of expert judges this year were Pasifika Cook-Along Presenter, the fabulous and talented Augustine Kopa, the formidable Jason Hay of Richoux Patisserie – crossing the line this year to become Judge Jason! Vegan actor and new-comer to The Vegan Pie Awards is Sonam Hoani- you might recognise him as Ricco on Shortland Street and the engaging, affable entrepreneur and co-owner of The Coffee Club, Brad Jacobs.

The NZ Vegan Pie Awards for 2021 are:

Vegan Steak and Vegan Cheese:

Sponsored by Blissful

Winner: Richoux Patisserie, Takapuna

Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery

Judges said; “Great layers, generous cheese and perfect pastry.”

Vegan Mince and Vegan Cheese:

Sponsored by Plan*t

Winner: Richoux Patisserie, Takapuna

Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery

Judges said; “Rich and savoury. Nice layers, appearance and gravy. Authentic”

Vegan Chicken:

Sponsored by Next

Winner: Richoux Takapuna ~ creamy chicken and mushroom

Runner-Up: Wild Grain Bakery ~ Chicken Curry

Judges said; “most authentic fleshy texture and good flavour”

Vegetable

Sponsored by Gilmour’s

Winner: Kai Pai Bakery ~ Vegetable

Runner-Up: Wild Grain ~ Vegetable

Judges said; “Great pastry. Beautiful creaminess. Nice mouth texture”

Café boutique – any sort of pastry, shape, open or closed

Sponsored by The Hemp Butter Co.

Winner: Logan McLean Cafe ~ Korean BBQ

Runner-Up: Pioneer Pie Co.

Judges said; “flavour and texture beautiful”

Gluten Free

Sponsored by Food Nation

Winner: Pioneer Pie Co. ~ Gluten free pie

Runner-Up: Rainbow Kitchen ~ Curry Lovers Pie

Judges commended the technical excellence of the pastry; great crunch and lovely softly spiced filling.

Sweet

Sponsored by The Coffee Club

Winner: Wild Grain Bakery ~ Triple Berry Spiced Apple

Runner-Up: Bon Appetit ~ Rhubarb and Apple

Judges said; “perfects scores all round. Beautiful appearance, shape and glaze with balanced flavours”

Commercial

Sponsored by Fry’s Family Foods

Winner: Kai Pai ~ Roast Vegetables and Cashew Curry

Runner-Up: The Goodtime Pie Co. ~ Korma Vegetable Pie

Judges said; “Stand out cashew and coconut flavour with great pastry”

Supreme Award

Sponsored by Culley’s

Wild Grain Bakery ~ Triple Berry Spiced Apple

