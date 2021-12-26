Team Auckland Off To Palmerston North And Queenstown To Close Out 2021

Press Release – Auckland Cricket

There is no rest for the wicked as the ACES and HEARTS hit the road for Dream11 Super Smash double-headers in Palmerston North and Queenstown.

With the holiday period in full swing and two new Dream11 Super Smash venues, it’s an exciting time as the ACES and HEARTS approach the halfway mark in their T20 campaigns.

First up, a double-header in Palmerston North against the Central Stags and Hinds tomorrow, before heading south to Queenstown to challenge the Otago Volts and Sparks on Wednesday.

Fresh off a character-building win, the ACES will look to go back-to-back when they take on the table-topping Stags at Fitzherbert Park.

The ACES will continue with the same squad of twelve that have been named for the first three matches.

For the HEARTS, a clash with the Hinds is an opportunity to return to winning ways. Head Coach Nick White and skipper Lauren Down will be asking their side to again rise to the challenge and come home with a pair of wins.

Sarah Carnachan returns to the HEARTS squad replacing Breearne Illing.

The named squads will contest the next two matches to close out a challenging 2021.

BLACKCAPS trio Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips and Will Somerville remain unavailable for the ACES.

Monday 27th December | Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

HEARTS vs. Hinds | 11.10 AM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ1

Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown

HEARTS vs. Sparks | 11.10 AM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ Duke

Bella Armstrong

Sarah Carnachan

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Monday 27th December | Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

ACES vs. STAGS | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT

Wednesday 29th December | John Davies Oval, Queenstown

ACES vs. Volts | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT

Adithya Ashok

Cole Briggs

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

George Worker

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url