Team Auckland Back Home For Brave Rematches

Back home! The Auckland ACES and HEARTS will grace Eden Park – Kennards Hire Community Oval for the first time this season when both sides line up for rematches with Northern Brave in the Dream11 Super Smash tomorrow.

Having split victories on Friday night at Seddon Park, there is one change across the two sides, with Jane Barnett replacing Sarah Carnachan for the HEARTS. Barnett, 28, is yet to appear in the Dream11 Super Smash, having made eight Hallyburton Johnstone Shield appearances.

The unchanged ACES squad will look to familiar surroundings as they prepare to square the ledger with the Brave.

Despite a rollercoaster season opener, there was a lot to like about the ACES efforts with George Worker and Martin Guptill showing what a force the duo could become over a busy Christmas period.

That busy period has already started for the HEARTS, who will play their third game in four days after kicking off their Dream11 Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield campaigns in Hamilton.

Will Somerville, Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips are unavailable for the ACES having recently returned from the BLACKCAPS tour of India.

With Auckland still in the Red Light phase of the Protection Framework, there will be no public ticketed entry to the double-header.

Monday 20th December | Eden Park – Kennards Hire Community Oval

HEARTS vs. BRAVE | 11.10 AM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ 1

Bella Armstrong

Jane Barnett

Skye Bowden

Lauren Down

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Molly Penfold

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

Jesse Prasad

ACES vs. BRAVE | 2.40 PM

LIVE ON SPARK SPORT and TVNZ DUKE

Adithya Ashok

Cole Briggs

Mark Chapman

Louis Delport

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Martin Guptill

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

George Worker

