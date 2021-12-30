Auckland Scoop
Tāmaki Makaurau Welcomes In 2022

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Auckland is set to once again kick off global celebrations to welcome in the new year – with a spectacular light show that will illuminate the city’s landmarks set to be broadcast to audiences around the world.

The theme for this New Year’s Eve is Auckland Is Calling – signifying the region’s welcome to visitors from around New Zealand, and eventually the world. As part of the occasion, the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Auckland War Memorial Museum will be lit up from 9pm – ahead of a main light show on the stroke of midnight.

Auckland Unlimited is again working closely with TVNZ to enable broadcast coverage on the night. The light show will be online as well.

