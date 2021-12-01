Tāmaki Makaurau Welcomes Government’s Support Package

Press Release – Auckland Unlimited

Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the government’s Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Stimulus Package, which will help Aucklanders enjoy their region this summer and boost the city’s economic recovery after 106 days in lockdown.

The $25.5-milllion funding will support a range of activities over the upcoming summer – from a voucher and discounts programme for Aucklanders to enjoy experiences and attractions in the region to local activations that support and promote free community events.

The funding will also help boost Auckland’s domestic marketing campaign in the new year, aimed at attracting the rest of New Zealand to visit the region.

In addition, the Government also confirmed a further $12 million in immediate funding for Auckland foodbanks and community food organisations.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “This funding, which is in addition to the significant financial support already provided to Auckland businesses, recognises the sacrifices Aucklanders have made throughout the COVID-19 response to contain the virus and buy time for people in other regions to get their vaccine rates up”, he says.

“It will enable Aucklanders to make the most of our region over summer and provide a welcome boost to community and local events. The extra $12 million in funding for foodbanks and community organisations will provide necessary support to those in our community who have had a particularly tough year.

“Aucklanders have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis and have helped keep the rest of New Zealand safe. The funding announced today recognises these collective efforts.”

Auckland Unlimited will administer the support package, with details of how the funding will be accessed still to be confirmed.

Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive Nick Hill says: “Auckland Unlimited welcomes and appreciates today’s government stimulus package that will support Aucklanders, who have felt the emotional, wellbeing and financial impacts of the latest lockdown.

“At the heart of this funding is that Aucklanders and local communities will benefit directly, which will help speed up our region’s recovery and support those parts of the economy hardest hit.”

“We will now work through a plan of how to best partner with others to apply this funding where it will make the most difference for Aucklanders.”

