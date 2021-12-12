Auckland Scoop
Substance Washing Ashore On East Coast Coromandel Beaches

Press Release – Thames Coromandel District Council

Thames-Coromandel District Council and Waikato Regional Council are aware of a substance that has washed ashore on several beaches on the east coast of the Coromandel.

Together we’re assessing the extent of the problem and will work to clean it up as soon as possible. An assessment will also be carried out of the substance to determine if it’s naturally occurring or man-made.

Our Councils have also heard that a similar substance has landed on beaches on Waiheke Island, in Auckland.

