Stay Away From Rubbish Trucks And Keep Safe This Summer

Press Release – WasteMINZ

Kiwis who are taking a well-deserved break and heading to the beach this summer are being urged to consider the dangers posed by rubbish trucks in unfamiliar locations.

As Aucklanders in particular, hit the road from tomorrow and travel toward campsites, baches or the relies place, people naturally become out of routine quickly.

Rubbish trucks continue to operate through the summer in every part of every town and city in New Zealand. The trucks can be interesting viewing and inquisitive minds young and old can be drawn to them.

Many of our holiday spots will see a greater number of people than usual on the streets and footpaths on bin day will be busy.

We would like to urge New Zealanders to simply stay away, do not distract the driver and leave a safe distance between your whanau and the truck.

Children can be easily distracted by large trucks with flashing lights and loud noises. Please stay alert and keep your tamariki safe.

Kiwi’s generosity and holiday spirit also means that in past years Christmas treats, boxes of beer and cards have been left on bins, to say thank you. We ask New Zealanders not to do this. A friendly wave or thanks from the porch is plenty. We ask everyone to give our drivers lots of space.

We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Kind regards from WasteMINZ.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url