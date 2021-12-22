Auckland Scoop
Network

South-Western Motorway, Delays Following Crash – Counties Manukau

December 22, 2021Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The South-Western Motorway (southbound) has reopened after an earlier crash involving a motorcyclist and a car.

The crash occurred at about 6.30pm.

While the motorway has reopened, there are still significant delays as a result.

Motorists are asked to remain patient while the backlog of traffic clears.

The motorcyslist sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more