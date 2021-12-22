South-Western Motorway, Delays Following Crash – Counties Manukau
Press Release – New Zealand Police
The South-Western Motorway (southbound) has reopened after an earlier crash involving a motorcyclist and a car.
The crash occurred at about 6.30pm.
While the motorway has reopened, there are still significant delays as a result.
Motorists are asked to remain patient while the backlog of traffic clears.
The motorcyslist sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.
