South-Western Motorway, Delays Following Crash – Counties Manukau

The South-Western Motorway (southbound) has reopened after an earlier crash involving a motorcyclist and a car.

The crash occurred at about 6.30pm.

While the motorway has reopened, there are still significant delays as a result.

Motorists are asked to remain patient while the backlog of traffic clears.

The motorcyslist sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.

