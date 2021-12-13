Shine A Light On Disability And Violence

Press Release – White Ribbon

Too often the voice of disabled people is not heard, and this is particularly concerning when disabled people experience violence at even higher rates than the non-disabled population. Forty percent of disabled women experienced physical intimate partner violence over their lifetimes compared with 25% of non-disabled women.

“This year, two studies from the University of Auckland provided vital information about the appalling levels of violence faced by disabled New Zealanders,” said White Ribbon Manager Rob McCann. “We wanted to publicise some of those statistics and have created an infographic and video that highlight the issues.”

“It might come as a surprise, but one in four New Zealanders has a disability. It’s important to ensure people understand the particular challenges that make it even more difficult for disabled people to leave abusive relationships. In some cases, your abuser can be your primary caregiver, or they might withhold essential aids that make it extremely hard to leave.” says Mr McCann

Paula Tesoriero (MNZM) New Zealand’s Disability Rights Commissioner worked with White Ribbon to produce a video that identifies some of the concerns.

“There are a couple of really important communication issues,” says Paula Tesoriero. “Often when disabled people report violence, they are not believed. And for some in the disability community, actually being able to communicate the issue can be difficult. We know that outside of stranger violence, the majority of violence and abuse towards disabled people happens within families. This reinforces the need to speak up when anybody sees violence and abuse towards disabled people.”

To find out more about this year’s White Ribbon Campaign or to share your story please go to www.whiteribbon.org.nz The campaign will also highlight four key messages; Healthy Masculinity, Respectful Relationships, Consent, Call-in Culture along with working the Disabilities sector and Rainbow community for the first time.

