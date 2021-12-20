SH1, Manakau Closed Due To Serious Crash – Central

Press Release – New Zealand Police

State Highway One, Manakau is closed due to a serious crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between a truck and car on SH1

just north of South Manakau Road shortly before 6am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling

on SH1 this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

