SH1, Manakau Closed Due To Serious Crash – Central

SH1, Manakau Closed Due To Serious Crash

December 20, 2021

New Zealand Police

State Highway One, Manakau is closed due to a serious crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between a truck and car on SH1
just north of South Manakau Road shortly before 6am.

An update on injuries will be provided when able.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling
on SH1 this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

