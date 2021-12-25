Press Release – New Zealand Police

Serious crash, Everglade Drive, Goodwood Heights – Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Everglade Drive in Goodwood Heights.

The single-vehicle crash, near the intersection of Ransom Smyth Drive, was reported to Police at about 11.15am.

Two people are reported to be seriously injured.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

