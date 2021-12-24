Search For Atonio Finau: Police Release CCTV Footage Of Last Sighting + Statement From Family

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are releasing CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Atonio Finau,

as concerns mount for the wellbeing of the missing Auckland man.

Mr Finau, aged 65, was last seen on Tuesday 16th November 2021 after he

caught a bus at Laingholm and exited the bus at the New Lynn bus depot

shortly before 3pm.

Despite extensive enquiries, Police have not been able to determine Mr

Finau’s movements following this time and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Police have established that Mr Finau, who lives in Otahuhu, drove to

Laingholm on Monday 15th November where he left his car, a black coloured

Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

The CCTV footage, which is available on the Auckland City Police Facebook

page, shows the clothing and hat that Mr Finau was last known to be wearing.

Given the significant period of time that he has been missing, Police hold

serious concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Detective Sergeant Rob Kerr says Mr Finau has a son that lives overseas who

is understandably very distressed by his father’s disappearance.

“We are doing everything we can to work out what has happened to Atonio

Finau to give his family answers.

“There is nothing to indicate that foul play is involved, however given

that there has been no confirmed sightings of Atonio after he was at the New

Lynn bus depot, he could have travelled anywhere and we aren’t able to

focus on one particular area.”

Detective Sergeant Kerr says the investigation has been made challenging by

the length of time that Mr Finau had already been missing before the matter

was reported to Police in early December, with additional CCTV enquiries

proving unsuccessful.

“We are still hopeful that we will find Mr Finau. We are hoping that

someone remembers speaking with him or recalls seeing him in the New Lynn or

surrounding areas on the 16th November or afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file

number 211203/4366.

Statement from the son of Atonio Finau:

We are all emotionally distressed that we don’t know the whereabouts or

wellbeing of Dad.

It has been a nightmare this past month not knowing what has happened to him.

We just want to know he’s safe and that he knows his family loves and miss

him dearly.

I urge to anyone who knows any information at all to please come forward to

the Police to aid their investigation.

