Auckland Scoop
Network

Search For Atonio Finau: Police Release CCTV Footage Of Last Sighting + Statement From Family

December 24, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are releasing CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Atonio Finau, 
as concerns mount for the wellbeing of the missing Auckland man.

Mr Finau, aged 65, was last seen on Tuesday 16th November 2021 after he 
caught a bus at Laingholm and exited the bus at the New Lynn bus depot 
shortly before 3pm.

Despite extensive enquiries, Police have not been able to determine Mr 
Finau’s movements following this time and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Police have established that Mr Finau, who lives in Otahuhu, drove to 
Laingholm on Monday 15th November where he left his car, a black coloured 
Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

The CCTV footage, which is available on the Auckland City Police Facebook 
page, shows the clothing and hat that Mr Finau was last known to be wearing.

Given the significant period of time that he has been missing, Police hold 
serious concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Detective Sergeant Rob Kerr says Mr Finau has a son that lives overseas who 
is understandably very distressed by his father’s disappearance.

“We are doing everything we can to work out what has happened to Atonio 
Finau to give his family answers.

“There is nothing to indicate that foul play is involved, however given 
that there has been no confirmed sightings of Atonio after he was at the New 
Lynn bus depot, he could have travelled anywhere and we aren’t able to 
focus on one particular area.”

Detective Sergeant Kerr says the investigation has been made challenging by 
the length of time that Mr Finau had already been missing before the matter 
was reported to Police in early December, with additional CCTV enquiries 
proving unsuccessful.

“We are still hopeful that we will find Mr Finau. We are hoping that 
someone remembers speaking with him or recalls seeing him in the New Lynn or 
surrounding areas on the 16th November or afterwards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file 
number 211203/4366.

Statement from the son of Atonio Finau:

We are all emotionally distressed that we don’t know the whereabouts or 
wellbeing of Dad.

It has been a nightmare this past month not knowing what has happened to him.

We just want to know he’s safe and that he knows his family loves and miss 
him dearly.

I urge to anyone who knows any information at all to please come forward to 
the Police to aid their investigation.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more