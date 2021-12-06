SAP ANZ Announces Winners Of The SAP Best Run Awards 2021

Press Release – SAP

AUCKLAND – 6 December 2021 – SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announces the results of its third SAP Best Run Awards for ANZ, celebrating the achievements of organisations and people across New Zealand and Australia that use SAP technology to turn insight into action, drive innovation and positively impact their people, customers and the world.

The Awards are open to any customers or partners using SAP solutions or products. Participants are encouraged to emphasise new ways of thinking, disruptive uses cases and the deployment of technologies that set the benchmark for their industry and make the world run better.

The awards cover 11 categories, including Experience Management, Industry Disruptor, CRM & Customer Experience, HR and People Management, and Network and Spend Management, amongst others. The Best Run SAP Honourable Mention category, awarded to specialist advisory and restructuring company McGrathNicol for its successful implementation of SAP Concur Invoice to improve governance and visibility, is new for 2021. A full list of finalists, including entry submissions, can be accessed here.

Winners were announced at a livestreamed award ceremony which took place at Sydney’s Doltone House and was hosted by Managing Director of SAP Australia and New Zealand, Damien Bueno and the company’s Chief Operating Office Pete Andrew. Guests tasted the award-winning pastries of chef Anna Polyviou and listed to music by singer songwriter Voli K.

Commenting on the awards, Damien Bueno, said:

“The calibre of nominations of the 2021 SAP Best Run Awards is testament to the innovation of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand. What’s more, achieving this through another year impacted by the pandemic demonstrates the resilience and drive of our ecosystem. The scale, impact and breadth of innovation we have seen throughout this year’s categories – from every company that has been shortlisted – is exceptional,” said Damien Bueno, President and Managing Director, SAP Australia and New Zealand.

“The award submissions demonstrate technology’s powerful impact on business results, customer and employee experience, and local communities. Thank you also to our judges who volunteered their time to review the entries. A big congratulations to all of this year’s winners from everyone at SAP, we look forward to working together in partnership to achieve more great outcomes in 2022.”

The winners are:

Follow links to see the award submissions

Best Run SAP Human Resources & People Management

Winners: Veolia, with EPI-USE and Coles, with Accenture (which branded SAP SuccessFactors as myhub)

Best Run SAP Next-Gen Innovator

Winner: OMV New Zealand, with Evora IT solution

Best Run SAP Industry Disruptor

Winner: Chorus, with ZAG (part of Accenture)

Best Run SAP Experience Management

Winners: Auckland Council (which is using SAP R-UX to deliver building consents) and Beyond Blue, with Accenture

Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise

Winner: Sydney Water, with PwC and Wipro

Runner up: Veolia, with EPI-USE

Best Run SAP CRM & Customer Experience

Winner: Lion, with DXC Technology

Best Run SAP Network & Spend Management

Winner: Coles, with Accenture

Runner up: BHP

Best Run SAP Data & Analytics

Winner: For the second year in a row, NSW Rural Fire Service

Best Run SAP Digital Supply Chain

Winner: Rheem, with DXC Technology

The Chris O’Brien Award

Winner: Disability Services Consulting which provided disability support workers with a free infection prevention eLearning module via SAP Litmos during the pandemic

Honourable Mention

Winner: McGrathNicol

To review the submissions for the 2020 and 2021 finalists and winners, visit the SAP ANZ Best Run Awards homepage.

