Auckland Scoop
Network

Saddle Hill Repairs To Median Safety Barrier Delayed – SH1

December 8, 2021Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – NZTA

Repairs to Dunedin Southern Motorway’s flexible median barrier at Saddle Hill are scheduled to start in about a week’s time – aiming for Wednesday, 15 December.

Drivers are asked to exercise extra care on this section of SH1 motorway between Dunedin and Mosgiel while the barrier is damaged and not protecting road users, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The barrier was damaged in a crash at the end of November.

The highway maintenance team is awaiting the arrival of essential parts from outside Dunedin, says Senior Network Manager for Waka Kotahi Chris Harris. “With supplier constraints in Auckland and fewer ferry sailings due to Covid-19 restrictions, the parts are taking longer to get to Otago than they would normally.

“We want to have this barrier replaced before Christmas and the higher traffic volume holiday period,” says Mr Harris. “But in the meantime, people should be alert and aware that there is no barrier protection from head-on crashes in that section of SH1.”

Speed limits have been reduced to take account of the lack of barrier through this section, he says. “We want everyone to make it safely to Christmas and beyond, so thanks to all road users for being cautious and slowing down around this area until the safety barrier is fully restored.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more