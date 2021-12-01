Re-Activate Auckland

Auckland Scoop
It’s a great initiative by Government and Auckland Council to offer a voucher and discount scheme, and contestable event fund to encourage people to re-engage with the city and its amenities and attractions, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“Businesses can register to be part of the Local Activation Programme to organise free events for the public and should use their imagination and creativity to make it work for them as part of their recovery after over 100 days of lock down.

“The scheme shows that central and our local council are thinking laterally, beyond the critical resurgence, transition and wage subsidy support packages to look ahead to stimulate economic recovery and vitality in the city over summer,” he said. “It’s not perfect. Hospitality is not included so it is up to businesses to seize the day and play their part in reactivating the city.”

