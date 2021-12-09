Pressure On Top Polluter Fonterra Continues

Press Release – Extinction Rebellion NZ

On Saturday Dec 4th Extinction Rebellion Otepoti Dunedin stopped an NZ Rail train taking coal to Fonterra’s Clandeboye processing plant.

On Friday Dec 10th 3pm, Extinction Rebellion Tāmaki-Makaurau joins Auckland Coal Action at Fonterra’s headquarters, Fanshawe St. The Red Rebels will be supporting a Die-In at the entrance to Fonterra, as Extinction Rebellion Tāmaki-Makaurau makes it clear to this top polluter that we the public are angry that they knowingly make the climate crisis worse.

“Fonterra is one of the highest users of coal in Aotearoa, importing ‘dirty’ coal from Indonesia. Fonterra achieved only a 3.1 percent reduction in on-farm emissions in the past six years, according to its most recent sustainability report’, says Extinction Rebellion Spokesperson Caril Cowan. ‘Iwi Leader Mike Smith has taken Fonterra and other companies to court attempting to stop their ecocidal practices.’

Extinction Rebellion worldwide are left with no option but nonviolent civil disobedience campaigns to achieve the action necessary to meet the Paris Agreement of 1.5 degrees of global heating.

‘The decisions made now will have lasting consequences. These decisions will determine whether this century is one of ongoing and worsening climate-induced crises, or one in which we and our children’s children can thrive,’ says Caril Cowan

The group’s actions will adhere carefully to Covid Red Traffic Light regulations.

