Auckland Scoop
Network

Police Update On New Traffic Light Settings

December 2, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster

New traffic light settings
Police encourage people to familiarise themselves with the new traffic light 
settings which come into effect tomorrow and ensure they abide by the 
requirements and restrictions. Information can be found on the official Unite 
Against COVID-19 website here [1].
The vast majority of New Zealanders have been outstanding in their response 
to restrictions under the Alert Level system, and Police want to thank all 
members of the public who supported our staff particularly in the Tāmaki 
Makaurau region.
From experience, we know there is always a period of adjustment when changes 
are made to settings and we expect this to be the same with the move to the 
new COVID-19 Protection Framework.
Police will focus on helping people understand what the changes mean through 
its education and engagement approach.
More broadly, Police will be supporting other agencies who are working with 
businesses and the community as the new system comes into effect.
Police also extend huge thanks to our communities in Auckland who bore the 
brunt of restrictions during the past few months.
New Zealanders have done a great job to get vaccinated, and to abide by the 
rules so we can move into this new traffic light environment. However, the 
pandemic is not over and patience and understanding what we need all to do to 
keep each other and our families safe will be a big part of achieving a safe 
holiday season and beyond.
Checkpoints and Boundaries
As mandated under the current Public Health Order, Police checkpoints will 
continue to operate at the Auckland southern and northern boundaries with the 
current requirements for people travelling through them, until 15 December.
I want to acknowledge our Police staff who have worked tirelessly on these 
checkpoints, in all weather, and thank them for their efforts.
Under the new traffic light settings, Police will continue to conduct traffic 
and road stops in regions where travel is restricted.
In Northland, Police are working closely with Iwi around our plans to ensure 
we welcome visitors after 15 December in a way that will help protect 
vulnerable communities.
With the support of Iwi, Police will set up and manage checkpoints to confirm 
that those travelling from Auckland meet the requirements.
Police will be very mindful of traffic flows, but the public can expect they 
may be stopped and spoken to by Police to ensure they are abiding by the 
requirements of the Public Health Order.
This means travellers into the region will need to show proof of vaccination 
status or a negative COVID-19 test. The rules around this are on the Unite 
Against COVID-19 website for travel at the Red and Orange settings. Police 
will have a low tolerance for people attempting to travel north without 
meeting the requirements.
Please continue to stay the course and follow the rules – the community’s 
collective efforts are making a difference. I ask everyone does their best as 
we all adjust to the new system. Police will also be working through the new 
rules and thank the public for their patience as we do so.

[1] https://covid19.govt.nz/traffic-lights/
[2] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/nz-police-app
[3] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-update-new-traffic-light-settings
[4] https://www.police.govt.nz/subscribe/unsubscribe/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more