Police Update On New Traffic Light Settings

New traffic light settings

Police encourage people to familiarise themselves with the new traffic light

settings which come into effect tomorrow and ensure they abide by the

requirements and restrictions. Information can be found on the official Unite

Against COVID-19 website here [1].

The vast majority of New Zealanders have been outstanding in their response

to restrictions under the Alert Level system, and Police want to thank all

members of the public who supported our staff particularly in the Tāmaki

Makaurau region.

From experience, we know there is always a period of adjustment when changes

are made to settings and we expect this to be the same with the move to the

new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

Police will focus on helping people understand what the changes mean through

its education and engagement approach.

More broadly, Police will be supporting other agencies who are working with

businesses and the community as the new system comes into effect.

Police also extend huge thanks to our communities in Auckland who bore the

brunt of restrictions during the past few months.

New Zealanders have done a great job to get vaccinated, and to abide by the

rules so we can move into this new traffic light environment. However, the

pandemic is not over and patience and understanding what we need all to do to

keep each other and our families safe will be a big part of achieving a safe

holiday season and beyond.

Checkpoints and Boundaries

As mandated under the current Public Health Order, Police checkpoints will

continue to operate at the Auckland southern and northern boundaries with the

current requirements for people travelling through them, until 15 December.

I want to acknowledge our Police staff who have worked tirelessly on these

checkpoints, in all weather, and thank them for their efforts.

Under the new traffic light settings, Police will continue to conduct traffic

and road stops in regions where travel is restricted.

In Northland, Police are working closely with Iwi around our plans to ensure

we welcome visitors after 15 December in a way that will help protect

vulnerable communities.

With the support of Iwi, Police will set up and manage checkpoints to confirm

that those travelling from Auckland meet the requirements.

Police will be very mindful of traffic flows, but the public can expect they

may be stopped and spoken to by Police to ensure they are abiding by the

requirements of the Public Health Order.

This means travellers into the region will need to show proof of vaccination

status or a negative COVID-19 test. The rules around this are on the Unite

Against COVID-19 website for travel at the Red and Orange settings. Police

will have a low tolerance for people attempting to travel north without

meeting the requirements.

Please continue to stay the course and follow the rules – the community’s

collective efforts are making a difference. I ask everyone does their best as

we all adjust to the new system. Police will also be working through the new

rules and thank the public for their patience as we do so.

