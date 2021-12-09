Auckland Scoop
Network

Police To Increase Night-time Presence In Auckland City In Lead Up To Xmas

December 9, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

“Make your night out with your mates one to remember for the right 
reasons,” – that’s the message from Police to Aucklanders planning to 
head out and celebrate the festive season.

Operation Summer is launching this week in the lead up to Christmas, with 
Police expecting large crowds of revellers heading into the city centre to 
drink and celebrate the end of the year with mates.

Senior Sergeant Mark Clayton from Auckland City Police says with hospitality 
venues such as bars and nightclubs reopened under the traffic light system, 
they are expecting Aucklanders to flock into town on Friday and Saturday 
nights.

“This is typically one of the busiest times of the year for Police, and 
while it’s called the silly season, we don’t want you or you mates acting 
silly and getting into trouble with the law.”

Every week in the lead up to Christmas, Auckland City Police will be 
deploying a large number of staff to patrol the streets around the CBD on 
Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, as well as other popular hangout spots 
in Auckland such as Mission Bay, to ensure that people are behaving safely, 
complying with any public liquor bans and to prevent any disorder.

“We want everyone to have fun, but we also need everyone to be responsible 
and look after their mates.

“We will be keeping a close eye on the festivities for any potential 
trouble and you can expect to see a noticeable increase in the amount of 
Police staff on the streets.”

Senior Sergeant Clayton says Police will also have a number of checkpoints 
deployed across Auckland to check that people aren’t drinking and driving 
and putting other motorists at danger.

“If you’re heading out for a night of drinking with your mates, please 
plan ahead of time, look after your mates and have a plan to get home safely 
– whether that’s an uber/taxi, a sober driver or even phoning your parents.

“Once you’ve finished your night out, don’t stick around town and 
instead head straight home. Intoxicated people wandering around town in the 
early hours is a recipe for trouble.

“It’s really important to look after your mates, if any of them are 
acting out or misbehaving, take them home so they don’t get into trouble.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more