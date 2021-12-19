Police Pleased With Northland Checkpoint Travel

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are very pleased with the extremely high level of compliance shown by

those travelling through the Northland Community Compliance Checkpoints this

week.

Police have been working closely with local Iwi and Te Tai Tokerau Border

Control to ensure that those people travelling from Auckland into the region

have evidence of being fully vaccinated or can provide a negative COVID-19

test result in the past 72 hours.

Only a very small number of vehicles have been turned away and we want to

thank locals and those travelling outside the region for their cooperation,

patience and compliance with the restrictions in place under the COVID-19

Protection Framework (traffic light system).

Following this weekend, Northland Police will be transitioning from the

current fixed checkpoints on SH1 and SH12 to spot checkpoints and regular

roving patrols across Northland.

Northland communities can expect to see an increased presence of Police over

the next few weeks as officers carry out reassurance patrols right across the

region.

Police will be deploying a number of staff to carry out these patrols and

mobile checkpoints, with a focus around some of our most at risk communities

and popular tourist hotspots, to ensure that those travelling into these

areas are following the travel requirements in place under the COVID-19

Protection Framework.

Superintendent Tony Hill says Northland Police will be utilising additional

resources provided from outside Northland to assist with these high

visibility patrols, which will cover the Whangarei/Kaipara region and the Mid

and Far North Areas.

“We want to reassure our communities right across Northland that Police

have plans in place to monitor ongoing compliance of those travelling into

Northland.

“It’s important that we support our most at risk communities and help

keep them safe by monitoring ongoing compliance around the region.”

Motorists in Northland can expect to be stopped at any time and may be asked

to provide their proof of address. Anyone travelling from Auckland may be

asked to provide evidence of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19

test result in the past 72 hours.

Those who are found to have travelled into Northland from Auckland without

adhering to these restrictions can face a fine.

Police continue to work closely with our partners including local Iwi and Te

Tai Tokerau Border Control and we want to thank them for their hard work and

efforts on the checkpoints.

“The support of our partners has been extremely helpful in helping to keep

our communities safe and we are grateful for their ongoing support.”

We want to thank those travelling into Northland for doing the right thing

and having the required evidence for travel with them and we encourage

everyone to keep up the good work over summer.

