Police Plan To Check Every Passenger Vehicle Going To Northland

“The queues leaving Auckland to head North are quickly going to become unreasonably long and a safety risk with Police tonight confirming the intent is to check every passenger vehicle leaving Auckland,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Police had said to Newsroom “The checkpoints will not be stopping every car and will not hold up traffic unnecessarily or impede essential travel, but travellers should be prepared and expect to be stopped.”

“But tonight, on Newstalk ZB the same officer, Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said it was only trucks, emergency vehicles and those with exemption stickers who would get through. He said it was his “intent to check every passenger vehicle from Auckland” and “if they could that would be ideal.”

“The Police also put out a media release tonight that contradicts the Prime Minister. Jacinda told me it was Police who had initiated the checkpoints. However, Police tonight said “Following discussion with iwi, we have determined that the fixed checkpoints and spot checks, provide an appropriate level of reassurance to keep both locals and visitors safe.”

“The checkpoints issue is now a farce. New Zealanders want a Police force that upholds the law, not joins in on lawlessness.

“These checkpoints are a waste of Police time and resources and Police should never have been bullied into setting them up by iwi and Labour.”

